Fresno State at Wyoming: Crunching Numbers

14-4 The Cowboys, who are 2-0 at home this season with a 19-16 win over Montana State in the opener and a 45-12 win over Ball State on Sept. 18, will play three of their next four games at War Memorial Stadium. Since 2016, the Pokes are 14-4 (.778) in Mountain West home games. During the Craig Bohl era (2014-present), the Cowboys are 17-9 in home conference games with perfect 4-0 marks in 2016 and 2019.

28 UW has 28 players from California, which is more than any other state represented on the roster. The list of Golden State imports includes starters Solomon Byrd (Palmdale), Sean Chambers (Kerman), Easton Gibbs (Temecula), Azizi Hearn (Oceanside) and Ravontae Holt (Sacramento).

45-0 Fresno State and UW both played UConn earlier this season. The Bulldogs bludgeoned the Huskies 45-0 on Aug. 28 at home. The Cowboys escaped with a 24-22 win on Sept. 25 in East Hartford, Conn.

371.7 Fresno State quarterback Jake Haener, a Washington transfer, has passed for 2,230 yards with 18 touchdowns and six interceptions. He ranks fourth in the FBS in passing yards per game (371.7) behind Western Kentucky’s Bailey Zappe (447.0), Virginia’s Brennan Armstrong (410.0) and Mississippi State’s Will Rogers (372.4).