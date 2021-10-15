Fresno State at Wyoming: Key Players

Fresno State’s quarterback is a last-minute loss at Oregon and a four-interception performance at Hawaii away from being in the Heisman Trophy race. Haener is top-10 in the FBS in passing yards (No. 3, 2,230), passing touchdowns (No. 5, 18), points responsible for (No. 3, 128), passing yards per game (No. 4, 372), total offense (No. 3, 379) and points responsible for per game (No. 6, 21.3). The Washington transfer led the Bulldogs to a dramatic win over UCLA but limped into the team’s bye week with an injured hip and ankle. Haener said he is healthier and ready to return to that early season form against UW after a mistake-prone performance at Hawaii.

Fresno State’s standout defensive end, who began his career as a safety and also played linebacker before moving to the edge this season, has 3.0 sacks, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. The Bulldogs were struggling against UConn like the Cowboys, until Mosby strip-sacked the quarterback and returned the turnover for a 31-yard touchdown to open the floodgates. He also had 3.5 tackles for loss against Oregon, which has a stout veteran offensive line. Chambers, who was sacked four times and lost two fumbles at Air Force, will have to be aware of where the 6-foot-4, 244-pound Mosby is at all times.