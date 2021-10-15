Fresno State at Wyoming: Key Players

Wyoming
Sean Chambers
Wyoming’s quarterback is still 13-4 (.765) as the starter, but over the last two games – the nail-biting win at UConn and the disappointing loss at Air Force – Chambers is 26-for-54 (48.1%) passing for 292 yards (146.0 per game) with two touchdowns, two interceptions and two lost fumbles. Chambers would be the first person to say that’s not good enough. UW will need the dual-threat quarterback from Kerman, California, to play his best game of the season to beat Fresno State. Chambers enters the critical MWC game ranked seventh in the conference in passing (178.6 yards per game) and total offense (200.8 yards per game).
C.J. Coldon and Azizi Hearn
Wyoming’s starting cornerbacks have to be on point against Fresno State’s potent passing attack after the defense was caught flat-footed in the second half last week when Air Force quarterback Haaziq Daniels went 7-for-10 passing for 110 yards and a touchdown. The Bulldogs’ top three wide receivers -- Jalen Cooper (88.0 yards per game), Josh Kelly (76.8 yards per game) and Keric Wheatfall (54.2) -- have combined for 12 touchdowns. Coldon or Hearn might need to join the pick-six club occupied by Chad Muma (two) and Keyon Blankenbaker to put UW in position to win.
Fresno State
Jake Haener
Fresno State’s quarterback is a last-minute loss at Oregon and a four-interception performance at Hawaii away from being in the Heisman Trophy race. Haener is top-10 in the FBS in passing yards (No. 3, 2,230), passing touchdowns (No. 5, 18), points responsible for (No. 3, 128), passing yards per game (No. 4, 372), total offense (No. 3, 379) and points responsible for per game (No. 6, 21.3). The Washington transfer led the Bulldogs to a dramatic win over UCLA but limped into the team’s bye week with an injured hip and ankle. Haener said he is healthier and ready to return to that early season form against UW after a mistake-prone performance at Hawaii.
Arron Mosby
Fresno State’s standout defensive end, who began his career as a safety and also played linebacker before moving to the edge this season, has 3.0 sacks, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. The Bulldogs were struggling against UConn like the Cowboys, until Mosby strip-sacked the quarterback and returned the turnover for a 31-yard touchdown to open the floodgates. He also had 3.5 tackles for loss against Oregon, which has a stout veteran offensive line. Chambers, who was sacked four times and lost two fumbles at Air Force, will have to be aware of where the 6-foot-4, 244-pound Mosby is at all times.