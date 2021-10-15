Fresno State at Wyoming: Storylines

No more mulligans

A couple weeks ago, Fresno State was ranked No. 18 in The Associated Press poll and Wyoming was one of only two remaining unbeaten teams in the Mountain West. This matchup at War Memorial Stadium was shaping up to be a possible conference championship game preview. But then the Bulldogs suffered a head-scratching 27-24 loss at Hawaii to fall from the rankings, and the Cowboys dropped their MWC opener 24-14 at Air Force. The winner of Saturday’s game will jump back into its respective divisional race – the Bulldogs (4-2, 1-1) are currently looking up at No. 24 San Diego State (5-0, 1-0) in the West and the Cowboys (4-1, 0-1) are fifth in the Mountain – but the loser will likely have its MWC title hopes dashed.

Hits on Haener

Jake Haener has been Superman for Fresno State this season, completing 69.5% of his passes for 2,230 yards (371.7 per game) with 18 touchdowns and six interceptions. But the star quarterback’s Kryptonite has been pressure from opposing defensive lines. Oregon’s Kayvon Thibodeaux, a projected top-10 NFL pick, hit Haener and forced a fumble to help the Ducks build a 21-6 lead. After Thibodeaux left the game with an injury, a more comfortable Haener brought the Bulldogs all the way back (24-24) before a late touchdown by Oregon. Haener played heroically while taking a pounding in the 40-37 win at UCLA. The hits kept mounting and he threw four interceptions while playing with an injured hip and ankle during a 27-24 loss at Hawaii. The Cowboys’ defensive line will obviously have to get consistent pressure on Haener or it’s going to be a long afternoon for the home team at the War.