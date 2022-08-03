Fresno State Bulldogs go back to the future with Jeff Tedford, Jake Haener returning

LAS VEGAS – What’s old is new again at Fresno State.

Jeff Tedford, who coached the Bulldogs to a Mountain West championship in 2018 before retiring due to health concerns in 2019, is back at his alma mater.

Star quarterback Jake Haener, who put his name in the transfer portal and gave thought to returning to Washington after Kalen DeBoer left to coach the Huskies, decided to run it back for a super senior season at Fresno State.

The Bulldogs, coming off a 10-3 season, are picked to win the West Division in the MW preseason poll.

Haener, who began his career at Washington and developed into one of the nation’s top passers at Fresno State under Tedford and DeBoer, is the MW preseason offensive player of the year.

“Coach Tedford was the reason that I came back,” Haener said at the MW media day event. “To have Teddy back and to have all the pieces that we had come back, from offense to defense, just being able to keep everyone intact was the big reason why I wanted to come back and play one more year at Fresno State.”

Haener completed 67.1% of his passes for 4,096 yards with 33 touchdowns and nine interceptions last season. He also took a beating playing at 192 pounds and is currently a more svelte 205 pounds.

The Bulldogs finished ninth in the FBS in passing yards (326.7 per game) and 14th in total yards (463.8 per game) in 2021.

Kirby Moore, the wide receivers coach the past five seasons, was promoted to offensive coordinator by Tedford.

Fresno State returns starting receivers Jalen Cropper and Josh Kelly and added another valuable target for Haener to throw to in Cal transfer Nikko Remigio.

Running back Ronnie Rivers is off to training camp with the Arizona Cardinals, but Jordan Mims is expected to thrive in the featured role behind an experienced offensive line.

“It’s significant,” Tedford said of getting Haener to stay. “You have a 4,000-yard passer who has great command of the offense and is the leader of the team. The team really respects him a lot, so it’s great to have him back. …

“I think he’s poised to have a really special year, but it’s all about the people around him. He can’t take it all on himself. That’s probably Jake’s biggest thing is he wants to take it all on himself and he has to make sure he knows other people will take it off his shoulders, too.”

Lombardi Award candidate David Perales and fifth-year senior Leonard Payne anchor the defensive front. Linebackers Malachi Langley and Levelle Bailey and safety Evan Williams are back after combining for 209 tackles.

Two Pac-12 transfers, Stanford edge rusher Joshua Pakola and USC linebacker Raymond Scott, will fill some holes with the losses of Arron Moseby and Kevin Atkins, who combined for 28.5 tackles for loss last season.

Fresno State was 20th nationally in points allowed (20.5 per game) last season and blanked Wyoming 17-0 in Laramie.

“That felt great from a defensive perspective,” Williams said of the pivotal game that got the Bulldogs back on track after a mistake-prone loss to Hawaii and sent the Cowboys spiraling to a 2-6 conference record. “I know our offense was a little stagnant, but just being able to get that shutout was an awesome feeling. I think I got two picks that game, which was a great feeling.”

The Bulldogs plan to be in position to advance to the MW title game when they host UW in the regular-season finale on Nov. 25 at Bulldog Stadium.

“That’s going to be our senior night, so it will be an emotional night for us,” Haener said. “They always play a physical brand of defense, which coach (Craig) Bohl does a good job of establishing.

“They did a really good job last year with their corners and their Mike linebacker last year was a really good player. Those guys (CJ Coldon and Azizi Hearn) left as transfers and Muma is gone.”

Fresno State, which was ranked in The Associated Press top 25 briefly last season following a dramatic comeback win over UCLA at the Rose Bowl, hosts Oregon State on Sept. 10 and plays at USC on Sept. 17.

The Bulldogs’ MW opener is against Mountain Division favorite Boise State (Oct. 8) on the blue turf and reigning West Division champion San Diego State (Oct. 29) visits Bulldogs Stadium.

Tedford said this team reminds him of the 2018 squad that finished 12-2 and won the conference championship after letting a couple games slip away during a 10-4 finish in 2017, including the 17-14 loss to the Broncos in the MW title game.

“We had to focus not to let those hiccups happen,” Tedford said. “I feel very similar this year. Even though I wasn’t here last year, I feel that they left a couple out there that maybe shouldn’t have been left out there. So this is not something that is new to us as far as being picked to win.”