Future looks bright for Wyoming Cowboys at nickelback position

LARAMIE – Logan Wilson and Chad Muma deservedly stole the spotlight on Wyoming’s defense in recent years by mastering the art of playing middle linebacker.

The “nickel” position in the Pokes’ 4-2-5 alignment is equally critical to the unit’s success and requires a versatile hybrid player with cornerback skills and a linebacker mentality.

“It’s a complicated position,” UW head coach Craig Bohl said, noting the nickelback must understand coverages, run fits, blitz concepts, quarterback progressions and make split-second checks at the line of scrimmage.

The Cowboys appear to be at least 15 cents deep at nickel.

Keonte Glinton is penciled in as the starter as UW pushes through fall camp, but true freshman Malique Singleton is expected to get on the field this season and redshirt freshman Buck Coors is also making a push for playing time.

“We’ve got a really good nickel with Keonte,” Jay Sawvel said last week.

That’s high praise from UW’s defensive coordinator, who has been critical of the playmaking – or lack thereof – on the back end of the 2021 unit.

Keyon Blankenbaker did return an interception 50 yards for a touchdown against Ball State, but the starting nickel entered the portal following the regular-season finale and eventually transferred to Texas Tech after finishing 11th on UW’s defense with 33 tackles last season.

Glinton started the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl and has been mentoring his young understudies as the Pokes prepare for the opener on Aug. 27 at Illinois.

“I feel like the biggest part of it was being a leader for the guys behind me because when Keyon was here he was like that leader,” Glinton said. “We were looking up to him, asking him questions. Now the young guys ask me questions.

"Being on point with everything, being sharp on most things and being a leader for them is important.”

Singleton lived in Alaska as a kid before moving to the Denver metro area to attract more attention from college recruiters.

UW landed the Grandview High star after Singleton finished with 100 tackles, six interceptions, four pass breakups, one fumble recovery and a blocked field goal during his senior season.

It didn’t take long for Singleton to make his presence felt with a spectacular interception during the first practice of fall camp.

“I guess it’s cool, but I don’t think it really matters,” Singleton said of receiving some public praise from Bohl. “If I don’t go out and get better every day and execute my job and continue to help the team as a whole, it doesn’t matter what the coach says or whatever. I could come in as a big recruit, but if I can’t do what I need to be doing, it doesn’t matter what the coach thinks.”

Singleton is his own harshest critic. Glinton, who is in his fourth year at UW but still a sophomore in eligibility, sees a bright future for the new kid on the block.

The “high football IQ” cliché coaches throw around is actually important for nickelbacks.

“Malique is a smart kid. He learned the playbook in like two, three days. The sky is the limit for him,” Glinton said. “He is obviously a good athlete. So I feel like for him it’s just coming to practice and wanting to get better each and every day and he will reach that goal, whatever it is he has set for himself.”

Glinton said the focus for the defense this season will be third-down stops (UW ranked 98th in the FBS in 2021) and creating turnovers (84th). His play will be critical to turning those areas around.

"Keonte is very fluid with everything he does and he is quiet in a very good way," Singleton said. "He does his business, he does the things he needs to do and he doesn’t chirp and blab a lot. That’s the type of player I am, so it’s nice to have someone in that role. I can watch what he does."

The Cowboys are strong up the middle with nose tackle Cole Godbout and defensive tackle Jordan Bertagnole anchoring the line and Easton Gibbs replacing Muma.

The pass rush being created by defensive ends Sebastian Harsh, DeVonne Harris and Oluwaseyi Omotosho in practice has been one of the bright spots of camp.

The coaching staff feels good about Jakorey Hawkins, Cam Stone and Deron Harrell at cornerback where the team lost starters C.J. Coldon and Azizi Hearn to the portal.

Sawvel is also confident UW will be better at safety with Isaac White, Miles Williams and Wyett Ekeler leading the way.

The search for a starting weak-side linebacker is ongoing, but having strong nickel play can help plug some holes.

“When I first met Sawvel he asked me what do I feel like separates me from everybody else,” Glinton said on how he was identified as a nickel at UW after playing cornerback, running back and wide receiver in high school. “I just keep it simple that I’m a competitor, so whoever I line up against I’m going to compete against. I feel like that’s the biggest difference between me and everybody else.”

Coors has the same mentality and is starting to emerge at nickel in his third year in the program after playing quarterback and cornerback at Resurrection Christian High in Loveland, Colorado.

“Buck Coors is showing some real promise,” Bohl said. “He’s a guy who could always run but is a guy who is starting to understand football a little bit more. He’s going to get moved up the depth chart some. How far, I don’t know.”

UW’s first major scrimmage of camp will be Saturday.