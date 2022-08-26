Galloping Pokes? Wyoming bracing for physical opener at Illinois

CHAMPAIGN, Illinois – There is a large statue of Red Grange outside the historic football stadium here.

Craig Bohl will probably smile when he passes the monument to the “Galloping Ghost,” the three-time consensus All-American who led Illinois to the 1923 national championship before starring for the Chicago Bears.

Wyoming’s head coach would love to see his team win with a vintage running game against Illinois on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.

The historic venue opened in 1924 with Grange returning a 95-yard kickoff return for a touchdown and running for three more scores against Michigan.

The Cowboys and Illini, who have both struggled with the modern-day forward pass in recent years, will meet for the first time at 3 p.m. on the Big Ten Network in a Week 0 matchup with a throwback vibe.

Utah State transfer Andrew Peasley is expected to start at quarterback for the Pokes, and Syracuse transfer Tommy DeVito was named Illinois’ starter on Thursday.

Titus Swen will try to carry the day for the visitors against Illinois as the Pokes attempt to execute their run-first offense.

“For the whole team, and especially our offense, the mentality is we’ve got to go show this is what we do,” UW fullback Caleb Driskill said. “We’re going to go into their place and we’re going to have to hit them and hit them all game long. As an offense, I think we’re kind of taking that under our wing that we’ve got to go pound it down their throats because they’re a big school, a physical team, big bodies and they like to hit, too.

“It’s going to be electric in there.”

The Cowboys are champing at the bit to tee it up again after last year’s unsatisfying 7-6 finish.

After losing All-American Chad Muma and other key seniors to the NFL, as well as 15 players to the transfer portal, UW enters the 2022 season as the third-youngest team in FBS.

Bohl was pleased with the way his big offensive line came together during fall camp and the tight end unit is the deepest and most experienced group on the team.

So expect a heavy dose of run plays for the Cowboys against a Big Ten opponent trying to establish its own identity as a physical team under coach Bret Bielema.

“The Big Ten carries a name and they’re big guys,” UW tight end Colin O’Brien said. “The team definitely is a little juiced up because it’s the first game of the season and everyone is hyped to see what the Cowboys have been working on, what they’re going to bring, what Illinois has been working on, what they are going to bring.

“It’s definitely going to be one of those games where it’s going to be a good showcase. Hopefully the fans will like what they see and we can deliver and come out with a win.”

Peasley won’t be asked to carry the team to victory with his arm, but when the Pokes are in passing situations the fifth-year junior will have to be more efficient than Sean Chambers and Levi Williams were in 2021 when they combined for 15 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

Illinois had 31 sacks (55th) and allowed 215.2 passing yards per game (44th) during last season’s 5-7 finish.

“It’s just another football game to me,” Peasley said. “They’re going to be bigger, they’re the Big Ten, whatever. I think we have a real shot though. We have grit and we execute really well.”

The Illini, seeking the program’s first winning season in a decade, may be tempted to attack UW through the air with first-year offensive coordinator Barry Lummey Jr. arriving after a successful season at Texas-San Antonio.

Illinois was 121st in passing (156.2 ypg) and 116th in scoring (20.2 ppg) in 2021.

“This is a very big opportunity for Wyoming to show what type of football team we are and get it started early in the year,” said Jakorey Hawkins, the Mississippi transfer who will lock down one of the cornerback spots for the Cowboys.

UW is 1-19 all-time against teams currently playing in the Big Ten. The lone victory was a 21-12 win at Wisconsin on Sept. 27, 1986.