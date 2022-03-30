Garrett Crall and other Cowboys raise draft stock during Wyoming Cowboys pro day

LARAMIE – Chad Muma drew a crowd.

There were representatives from 29 of the 32 NFL teams at Wyoming's pro day Tuesday.

Muma, the All-American linebacker, was the featured participant and the only Cowboy currently projected as a high draft pick.

But several other Pokes raised their stock with strong performances.

Unofficially, Garrett Crall ran the 40-yard dash in 4.70 seconds. Based on results from February’s NFL Scouting Combine, Crall’s time would have tied him for 10th place among defensive ends/edge rushers that were tested in Indianapolis.

Additionally, Crall’s vertical jump (31-6) would have ranked 18th and his long jump (9-11) would have ranked 15th at the combine.

The 6-foot-5, 239-pound Crall believes he can play defensive end or outside linebacker at the next level.

“Overall, I think I was able to show people I can move and play other positions than defensive end. I’m able to stand up and get off the ball and drop (in coverage),” Crall said. “I showed people I’m more than a defensive end and actually a lot faster than I look. I was excited to show that.”

Logan Harris set the tone for the day by benching 225 pounds 25 times before the on-field workouts. The senior from Torrington’s results would have ranked No. 8 among all offensive linemen at the combine.

During the drill work, Harris was put through the paces by former UW offensive line coach Derek Frazier, who is now working for the Cincinnati Bengals.

“It was awesome to have somebody I’m comfortable with,” Harris said of reuniting with Frazier. “We understand each other. It was cool having him here. It was great to see him. … It was just like practice.”

Harris said his versatility at UW, where he played center and both guard positions during his career, should help him in his pursuit to play in the NFL.

Esaias Gandy is trying to become the latest Cowboy safety to play in the NFL with Marcus Epps (Philadelphia Eagles), Andrew Wingard (Jacksonville Jaguars) and Tashaun Gipson (Chicago Bears) currently in the league.

After missing the end of the season with a neck stinger, Gandy looked fit and strong during his workout, lifting 225 pounds 16 times, which would have tied for sixth among safeties at the combine.

Seventh-year senior Trey Smith, who finished his career with five carries for 73 yards and a touchdown in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl, benched 225 pounds 20 times, which would have ranked fifth at the combine among running backs.

UW center Keegan Kryder and wide receiver Ayden Aberhardt did not participate in the drills due to injury, but both players were able to speak to NFL teams and could do individual workouts later in the process.

Aberhardt, who suffered a torn ACL during the San Jose State game, caught passes from Josh Allen during the Buffalo Bills quarterback’s pro day five years ago.

“Definitely full circle from catching with Josh to now,” Eberhardt said. “It’s been pretty wild. I’m really excited for the next couple months.”

