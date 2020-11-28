Garrett Crall, Logan Harris return to give Wyoming 'huge lift' in the trenches

Both not only played but were back in their familiar starting roles. On the Cowboys’ second offensive snap, Harris helped cave in the interior of UNLV’s defensive line from his right guard spot to create a hole up the gut for Xazavian Valladay, who scampered untouched for a 78-yard touchdown. It was a sign of things to come for UW’s offensive line, which helped pave the way for a season-high 399 rushing yards.

The group's performance was a reversal of what happened against CSU the Cowboys’ last time out when it looked out of sorts in yielding six sacks and 14 tackles for loss. With Harris back in the lineup, UW largely dominated the line of scrimmage, giving up just four tackles for loss while averaging a whopping 7 yards per carry.

“Obviously it was kind of mix and match the last two games, and having (Harris) back was huge,” quarterback Levi Williams said. “A little bit more experience on the o-line. That’s where we feel we’re solid and we need to be solid. It was great having him back and back in action with us.”