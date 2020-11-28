Garrett Crall, Logan Harris return to give Wyoming 'huge lift' in the trenches

LARAMIE -- During a season in which a decline in the number of players available is the norm amid the coronavirus pandemic, Wyoming got back a pair of reinforcements against UNLV.
And neither Garrett Crall nor Logan Harris wasted any time in making their presence felt up front.
“It was a huge lift,” UW coach Craig Bohl said.
After dealing with injuries and illness for most if not all of the season, UW’s senior linemen returned to action in the Cowboys’ 45-14 pasting of the Rebels on Friday. It was the season debut for Crall, who has been recovering from offseason foot surgery. One of two captains for UW’s defense, Crall also recently went through a 14-day quarantine because of contact tracing.
Meanwhile, Harris missed UW’s previous game against Colorado State on Nov. 5 and wasn’t cleared to practice until Monday after coming down with mononucleosis. Between the two, UW was missing 51 career starts in the trenches.
Though Crall also recently returned to practice, Bohl said at the beginning of the week it still looked somewhat doubtful that UW’s most experienced defensive lineman would play against UNLV. Bohl wasn’t sure about Harris either, though he said the Torrington native would make the trip.
Both not only played but were back in their familiar starting roles. On the Cowboys’ second offensive snap, Harris helped cave in the interior of UNLV’s defensive line from his right guard spot to create a hole up the gut for Xazavian Valladay, who scampered untouched for a 78-yard touchdown. It was a sign of things to come for UW’s offensive line, which helped pave the way for a season-high 399 rushing yards.
The group's performance was a reversal of what happened against CSU the Cowboys’ last time out when it looked out of sorts in yielding six sacks and 14 tackles for loss. With Harris back in the lineup, UW largely dominated the line of scrimmage, giving up just four tackles for loss while averaging a whopping 7 yards per carry.
“Obviously it was kind of mix and match the last two games, and having (Harris) back was huge,” quarterback Levi Williams said. “A little bit more experience on the o-line. That’s where we feel we’re solid and we need to be solid. It was great having him back and back in action with us.”
Crall was even quicker making his impact. UNLV ran a jet sweep with receiver Tyleek Collins on its first play from scrimmage, but Collins couldn’t outrun the 6-foot-5, 238-pound Crall, who laid out to drop Collins for a 9-yard loss. The result was wiped out when cornerback Azizi Hearn was flagged for unnecessary roughness at the end of the play, but it set the tone for Crall’s debut performance.
Crall finished with five tackles -- third-most on the team -- two tackles for loss, a sack and a pass deflection.
“I didn’t know if he was going to come back or not, so I was just kind of messing around with him and just telling him if he needs a massage, if he’s good or if he needs to get in the hot tub or something like that,” safety Braden Smith said. “Whatever he needs because we needed him back for sure. He means everything to us.”
It couldn’t have come at a better time with the Cowboys dealing with more attrition along the defensive line, which lost four contributors to opt-outs before the season started.
Victor Jones, who started the first three games at defensive end, was suspended indefinitely earlier in the week for a violation of team rules. Starting nose tackle Cole Godbout was also unavailable for undisclosed reasons, which forced UW to dig further down the depth chart. True freshman Gavin Meyer got the start in Godbout’s absence alongside redshirt freshman Jordan Bertagnole, who’s taken over as the starter at defensive tackle for the injured Ravontae Holt.
In all, six freshmen were a part of UW’s rotation along the defensive front.
“A lot of those guys, quite frankly, I knew who they were,” Bohl said. “I could somewhat pronounce their last names. And that’s about all I knew.”
But with Crall’s veteran presence back in the fold, the Cowboys’ defensive line more than held its own. UW tallied 10 tackles for loss and five sacks in holding UNLV to just 290 total yards and 4.7 per play.
“Garrett is one of our captains and has gone through so much getting his foot healed,” Bohl said. “And then he got contact traced and sat out for another 14 days. It was great to see him out there and to have Logan in the trenches.
“We are, I think, a fairly young team, and to have two older guys like that and their presence on the field, it sends a steadiness to some of our younger players.”
