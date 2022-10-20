Gavin Meyer well prepared to be next man up for Wyoming Cowboys at nose tackle

LARAMIE – What happens in Vegas doesn’t always have to stay in Vegas.

Gavin Meyer made his first career start at nose tackle during Wyoming’s 45-14 road victory over UNLV in 2020.

Meyer had spent a chunk of the fall in quarantine with the other members of his recruiting class after a COVID-19 outbreak among the freshmen.

The Cowboys practiced in masks and did their best to remain socially distanced from one another on an empty campus during the 2-6 finish to the bizarre campaign.

“I never had been to Vegas before that. It was awesome because I got to hear all of my coaches yelling at me on the field the whole time,” Meyer joked. “There were no fans so you could hear every yell, every scream.”

The experience Meyer accrued playing alongside Jordan Bertagnole, who was also thrown into the starting lineup in 2020 due to injuries, is still paying off.

During the Pokes’ 27-14 victory at New Mexico two weeks ago, Meyer started in place of an injured Cole Godbout, finishing with six tackles, 2.0 sacks and a blocked field goal.

Jay Sawvel was not surprised. UW's defensive coordinator said Meyer has been playing at a high level all season off the bench.

But filling in so well for Godbout, a captain and arguably the team’s best player, was a big deal in the locker room.

“It was great to see him go out there and ball out,” Bertagnole said of Meyer. “It’s something he has been ready for. You’re one play away from your role right now becoming a much bigger role.

"Gavin was definitely able to step up to the plate and was ready and had a phenomenal game.”

Meyer and Bertagnole will have to play well again during UW’s homecoming game against Utah State on Saturday at War Memorial Stadium (7:45 p.m., FS2).

The Aggies (3-4 overall, 2-1 Mountain West) could start Cooper Legas (concussion) or Levi Williams (ankle, heel), if they are cleared to play after suffering injuries last week during a win at Colorado State.

True freshman Bishop Davenport, who ran for a touchdown during emergency duty in Fort Collins, is getting first-team reps in practice this week to get more up to speed.

All three quarterback options for head coach Gary Anderson present a running option that incumbent starter Logan Bonner did not before his season-ending injury.

Utah State running back Calvin Tyler is third in the MW in rushing (90.6 ypg) behind Air Force’s Brad Roberts (121.9 ypg) and Boise State’s George Holani (91.5 ypg).

“Against New Mexico in the second half you started to see everyone was flying around, everyone was doing their job,” Meyer said of UW giving up two early touchdowns before shutting the Lobos out over the final three quarters. “That’s what we have to carry on as a whole defensive unit and up front as a defensive line.”

The Cowboys (4-3, 2-1) beat Utah State, the eventual MW champion, 44-17 last season in Logan.

UW pressured Bonner, who was just 19-for-40 passing for 181 yards, throughout the game. Andrew Peasley came in for mop-up duty and was 0-for-2 with an interception.

Williams was an efficient 12-for-15 passing for 242 yards with two touchdowns and an interceptions before swapping teams with Peasley via the transfer portal during the winter.

Turner finished with 109 yards rushing and averaged 6.1 yards per carry in defeat.

“It doesn’t matter to us,” Meyer said of not knowing which opposing quarterback will be taking the snaps in the critical Mountain Division matchup. “I think they definitely feel like they owe us something, so we’ve got to be ready for that.”

Utah State canceled its 2020 trip to Laramie due to COVID-19 issues in the program a week after Air Force was also unable to play the Pokes.

Meyer and Bertagnole still got something out of their frustrating freshmen seasons.

“It’s kind of wild to think in 2020 we started one game together, and it was definitely weird with how undersized we both were,” said Bertagnole, a former walk-on from Natrona County High that has developed into one of the best defensive tackles in the MW. “I mean, I was undersized and Gavin was still 20 pounds less than me at that time. It has been a good time growing with him and watching him grow.”

Meyer, who is listed at 6-foot-4, 279 pounds on UW’s current roster, said he has added about 20 pounds to his frame over the last two years.

“Gavin has really stepped into his own,” head coach Craig Bohl said. “He has heavy hands and he was able to establish the line of scrimmage and shed some blocks (against New Mexico).”

Godbout is still third on the Cowboys with 32 tackles, including 4.5 for loss, and a team-high 11 quarterback hits in six games. Bertagnole has 30 tackles and 2.0 sacks in seven starts.

Meyer has added 17 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks to the rotation.

“That freshman year with COVID and injuries definitely allowed me to get on the field,” Meyer said. “I was a lot smaller back then playing in front of guys like Chad (Muma) and some of the safeties that were the same size as me. That was definitely interesting.

“But the experience, I got to see the bad, I got to see the good, helped me become the player I am today.”