Giving and healing: Food initiative the latest chapter in Black 14's story of reconciliation

Mending their relationship with the LDS Church has been years in the making thanks to Hamilton’s personal connection. Hamilton, whose oldest son, Malik, converted after marrying within the Mormon faith and now holds the position of high priest, has stayed in contact with LDS members he knows, including Elder Gifford Nielsen, an All-American quarterback for BYU in the mid-1970s.

Hamilton approached Nielsen with the idea of partnering the Black 14’s philanthropic arm with the Mormon Church as a way to give back. Hamilton said the coronavirus pandemic specifically opened his eyes to food insecurities around the country.

“I think it woke all of us up to the fact that people who have never been in the food line are now in the food line,” Hamilton said. “People who have never been in the unemployment line looking for jobs, they’re now looking for jobs.