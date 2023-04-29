LARAMIE – Texas Tech is on the clock.

The countdown to Wyoming’s intriguing opener against the Red Raiders on Sept. 2 began shortly after the spring game concluded on Saturday at War Memorial Stadium.

The Gold defeated the Brown 17-10 in front of the crowd that showed up to soak up some sunshine and get a sneak peek at the 2023 Pokes.

“I think the making of this football team is there,” head coach Craig Bohl said of his 10th UW team. “We’ve talked about our expectation, raising the bar. I think we have more depth than what we’ve had. We have more experience at certain places, and we need to leverage that.”

A long list of experienced players – including running back Harrison Waylee, wide receiver Will Pelissier, right tackle Frank Crum, cornerback Jakorey Hawkins, middle linebacker Easton Gibbs and nose tackle Cole Godbout – were held out of the game as a precaution or unavailable due to injury.

Waylee, the dynamic Northern Illinois transfer, will undergo knee surgery that is not expected to keep him out long.

“We think it’s going to be somewhat simple,” Bohls said of the procedure.

The lack of star power allowed for some other players to shine during the sloppy showcase that included five turnovers.

Isaac Sell, a sophomore walk-on from Laramie, led all receivers with eight catches for 79 yards. Nic Talich, a walk-on linebacker from Cody, recovered two fumbles and made three tackles.

“Super surreal moment,” Sell said of making play at War Memorial Stadium. “Being a kid from Laramie, I feel like this is a moment a lot of kids envision in their heads. Being able to fulfil that is a pretty exciting feeling. It felt great and I’m looking forward to what we have in store in the future.”

In addition to Waylee sitting out with knee swelling, returning running backs Dawaiian McNeely and D.Q. James are still recovering from injuries suffered last season.

LJ Richardson had six carries for 52 yards and a touchdown, Sam Scott had 11 carries for 21 yards and Jeremy Hollingsworth had eight carries for 29 yards and a touchdown.

The passing game remains an issue after a disappointing overall performance by the three quarterbacks.

Andrew Peasley finished 9-for-20 passing for 100 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions.

Evan Svoboda did not take advantage of his second spring game, finishing 10-for-14 for 74 yards with no touchdowns and an interception.

Jayden Clemons, who was Peasley’s backup last season, was 13-for-20 passing for 102 yards.

“It was good to see some corners stepping up and making plays,” Peasley said of the interceptions. “All spring ball they’ve been playing really well, so it was good to see them ball out today.”

The Gold led 14-7 at the intermission after the teams combined for four turnovers.

Svoboda had a shaky start with a lost fumble on the first possession and an incompletion on a fourth-and-2 to end the second possession for the Brown squad.

Hollingsworth, who missed the 2022 season with a torn ACL, was stuffed on fourth-and-1 to end the Gold team’s first possession.

On the next drive, Hollingsworth punched in a 2-yard touchdown run after a 25-yard completion by Peasley to tight end Treyton Welch to give the Gold a 7-0 lead.

After a three-and-out by the Brown, Peasley connected with Wyatt Wieland on a 9-yard completion and found spring practice star John Michael Gyllenborg for a 27-yard completion.

Richardson finished the drive with an 8-yard touchdown to give Gold a 14-0 cushion in the second quarter.

Defensive tackle Jaden Williams forced Scott to fumble, and defensive end Keelen Cox made the recovery for the Gold.

Peasley’s gold-clad Pokes could not take advantage of the turnover with a three-and-out.

Svoboda showed off his arm strength with a 29-yard completion to Snell. Tight end Isaac Schoenfeld had a 9-yard catch but the redshirt freshman from Rock Springs lost a fumble at the end of the play, which was forced by Malique Singleton and recovered by Talich.

On the final snap of the first half, Peasley’s ill-advised throw to the west sideline was intercepted by cornerback Tyrecus Davis, who returned the pick-six for a 42-yard touchdown to get the Brown within a touchdown.

“I thought Andrew started out, his reads were really crisp, but then he hung the ball out there with Tyrecus,” Bohl said of his QB1. “I talked to him about that. You play in Wyoming and the wind is going to be blowing and you’re on one hash and you’re throwing out to the numbers on the other hash, that corner is going to have a chance to make a play and he did.”

The Gold had a promising drive bog down in the red zone to open the second half. John Hoyland’s 26-yard field goal extended the lead to 17-7.

Kolbey Taylor intercepted Peasley at the Gold 42-yard line but the Brown settled for a 32-yard field goal by Hoyland to get within 17-10 with 36 seconds left in the third quarter.

Svoboda was picked off by Buck Coors on a deep shot. During the return, nickelback Wrook Brown leveled wide receiver Caleb Merritt, who was shaken up on the play.

“I thought Evan began to get into the flow of the game,” said Bohl, who did not see Svoboda’s fumble because he was still on his way up to the press box level to watch the game. “I think his body of work over the spring has been better than what he showed today. He does have a strong arm. Jayden did some good things as well. I’d say a little bit of a mixed bag.”

The Pokes will not be following the spring game scripts, which included 58 passing attempts and 36 running attempts, when Texas Tech arrives in the fall.

Bohl plans to have another strong running game when the backfield and offensive line are healthy. Welch, Gyllenborg and Wieland are targets Peasley believes in. And Hoyland is a Groza Award candidate.

“I’m excited about the team, and that’s an honest assessment,” Bohl said. “Sometimes you don’t want brag about tomorrow because you don’t know what tomorrow is going to bring. I need to be honest with myself and my assessment.”