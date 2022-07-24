Hawaii turns to legendary Rainbow Warriors QB Timmy Chang to turn program around

Editor's note: This is the second in a series of 12 articles previewing Mountain West football teams based on order of their predicted order of finish in the preseason media poll.

LAS VEGAS – The internal dysfunction which ripped Hawaii football apart during a winter of discontent was not visible during the regular-season finale on a sunny November day in Laramie.

The Rainbow Warriors dominated Wyoming 38-14 at War Memorial Stadium to earn the program’s fourth consecutive bowl bid.

Head coach Todd Graham resigned two months later after allegations of verbal abuse and the mass exodus of 21 players, including star quarterback Chevan Cordeiro and Graham’s own son, rocked the program.

Timmy Chang, the legendary Hawaii quarterback, was about to buy a house in Windsor, Colorado, after following new Colorado State head coach Jay Norvell from Nevada, when his alma mater called for help.

“You don’t pass these opportunities up, regardless of what the situation looks like on the outside,” Chang said during the MW media day event Wednesday at the Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino. “I’m grateful that I took the job and started January 21st.”

Chang has brought in 51 new players over the last six months. That includes 26 freshmen, 16 FBS transfers, seven junior college transfers, one Division II transfer and one Division III transfer.

Due to the extreme roster churn, the Warriors were picked to finish last in the West Division in the preseason Mountain West media poll.

Chang will be the third head coach Hawaii’s upperclassmen have played for with Graham lasting two seasons after Nick Rolovich parlayed a MW championship appearance in 2019 into a Pac-12 job.

Rolovich was fired by Washington State during the 2021 campaign for not getting vaccinated. Former UW defensive coordinator Jake Dickert is the Cougars' new head coach.

“A lot happened during the offseason, but we take these challenges to heart,” said senior linebacker Penei Pavihi, one of only two returning starters on defense. “It’s another chip on our shoulder. We feel like we have to prove ourselves again with all the coaching staffs we’ve had.”

Chang broke NCAA passing record during his days playing in June Jones’s run-and-shoot offense at Hawaii, finishing his career with 17,072 yards with 117 touchdowns and 80 interceptions.

Three quarterbacks – returner Bryaden Schager, Washington State transfer Cammon Cooper and Pitt transfer Joey Yellen – will compete for the starting job in fall camp.

Cordero is now at MW rival San Jose State after passing for 2,793 yards with 14 touchdowns and six interceptions last season.

Versatile running back Derick Parson is back after averaging 5.3 yards per carry with eight touchdowns in 2021.

“People are going to be surprised about our offense,” left guard Micah Vanterpool said. “People think Coach Timmy is going to come in and the run-and-shoot is back. It’s going to be a little bit different from the run-and-shoot. We’re still going to run it. You’ve got to establish the run and everything will open up.”

The Rainbow Warriors will have to light up the scoreboard in Chang’s fast-moving spread attack until the defense, which ranked 112th in the FBS in yards allowed (446 per game) and 100th in points allowed (31.4 per game), can be rebuilt.

Hawaii’s 13-game schedule includes a visit from SEC bottom-feeder Vanderbilt in the Aug. 27 opener and a trip to Michigan on Sept. 10.

The Warriors, who played in Laramie each of the past two seasons with a return trip to 7,220 feet scheduled for 2023, host Wyoming on Oct. 29.

Hawaii, despite all of the dysfunction, has possession of the Paniolo Trophy.

“We walked into spring with what we had. I look at our team now and it’s a lot different team,” Chang said. “We’re picked last in the conference and that’s because of the lack of experience. Any way possible that I can cut the learning curve and put those guys in a position to succeed is what we’re going to do.”