Healthy again, QB Sean Chambers set to return to forefront of Wyoming's offense

Polasek will double as the Cowboys’ quarterbacks coach, a role in which he’ll be responsible for helping Chambers, Williams and the rest of the signal callers improve the most glaring issue within UW’s offense: efficiency in the passing game. The Cowboys have been among the bottom 10 teams in the Football Bowl Subdivision in that department in recent seasons.

Not since Josh Allen’s last season at UW in 2017 have UW’s quarterbacks collectively completed more than half of their passes. Chambers has thrown for 1,187 yards with 10 touchdown passes against just three interceptions in those 13 games, but he’s completed just 46% of his passes. Williams had a 49.5% completion rate in his five starts last season and has thrown for 1,220 yards with four TDs and five interceptions through the first nine games of his career.

Bohl has made no bones about the fact the Cowboys can’t continue to be that inefficient through the air if they’re serious about becoming a contender again in the Mountain West. Strides need to be made, but Polasek said he likes the makeup and the skill sets of UW’s top two quarterbacks based on what he’s seen from them so far.

Chambers, who’s entering his fourth year in the program, has already been voted a team captain twice.