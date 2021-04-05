Heavy on experience, Wyoming's cornerbacks return intact

LARAMIE — When it comes to the back end of the defense, Wyoming is getting the entire gang together again.

Not only are the Cowboys keeping their two-deep intact at safety, but the same can be said for the cornerbacks. In all, UW is returning 49 starts at its three corner spots, which includes the slot, or nickel, corner.

Between veterans C.J. Coldon and Azizi Hearn, 28 of those starts are returning on the outside. Coldon, a junior, has started all 12 games he’s played in his career and got through last year’s pandemic-shortened season healthy after previously bouncing in and out of the starting lineup with injuries. He finished with 26 tackles, three pass breakups and a team-high two interceptions in six games.

Returning on the other side is Hearn, who’s been a mainstay in the starting lineup since transferring from Arizona two seasons ago. The 6-foot-1, 202-pounder has started 16 of the 19 games he’s played for UW and has eight pass breakups. Four of those came last season, the most for a defense that gave up the 29th-fewest passing yards (202.7 per game) in the Football Bowl Subdivision.