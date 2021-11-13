Hits keep coming for Wyoming Cowboys in deflating loss to Bose State

BOISE, Idaho – For a split second, Levi Williams started to wonder why he was having such an easy time on the blue turf.

After Wyoming’s offensive line had been called for three false start on the first three drives of the game, Williams picked up the visitors’ initial first down of the game when Boise State cornerback Tyric LeBeauf blindsided the visiting quarterback with a de-cleating hit.

Williams tried to take collect himself with a deep breath, but there wasn’t any oxygen available.

“I was a little bit confused,” Williams said of the 16-yard run. “I was running and the safety, I didn’t understand why he wasn’t going for a tackle. I didn’t realize, until the corner put his helmet in my ribs, that’s why he wasn’t trying to tackle me.

“I just got the wind knocked out of me.”

Williams had to leave the game for one play, but the Cowboys’ predictable mistake-prone offense never had the wind in its sails during UW’s 23-13 loss to Boise State on Friday night at Albertsons Stadium.

Defensive end Garrett Crall and nose tackle Jordan Bertagnole also left the field in pain and then returned to trade more body blows.

The Broncos wore black uniforms on their blue field, and many of the Cowboys wore those same colors after the bruising game.

Craig Bohl’s players compete hard every week, but the bottom line is UW – a team that expected to be in the hunt for a championship this season -- flew home 5-5 overall and 1-5 in Mountain West play.

“We need to hang together,” Bohl said. “I think we’ve got good leadership within the football team. This one was tough, though. We put a lot of emotion into this one, and we knew coming in that we were going to need to play well. We didn’t play near as well as what we needed to.

“We’ll look at the tape, make some corrections, keep our chins up and get ready to play the Aggies.”

The Pokes will have to stop shooting themselves in the foot to get the Bridger’s Rifle back from Utah State next Saturday in Logan.

All of the momentum from UW’s 31-17 Border War win over Colorado State was squandered with self-inflicted wounds against the Broncos (6-4, 4-2).

Azizi Hearn jumped offside to help Boise State exchange a made field goal for a touchdown in the first quarter. UW punted on its first three possessions after the three false starts.

Instead of going to the 2-minute offense, the Cowboys went three-and-out with three runs on their final possession of the first half. The Broncos got the ball back and made a field goal on the final play of the first half to take a 10-7 lead.

A holding penalty, followed by a delay of game, led to a failed third-and-26 to end UW’s first drive of the third quarter. The visitors overcame another false start but eventually punted again on their next drive.

It still looked like the Pokes were going to drive down and punch in a touchdown to take a 14-13 lead late in the fourth quarter, but after a costly holding penalty Williams threw an interception that set up a Boise State touchdown to make the score 20-7 with 7:39 remaining.

“I do think the crowd noise had an impact, and there are some other things that go into that,” Bohl said of his veteran offensive line’s rough night. “The one holding call seemed like it really came at a rough time. That’s football. They’ve got to learn how to overcome that.

“We’ve got to lick our wounds and get on the plane and get ourselves ready to play Utah State.”

Chad Muma led UW’s defense with 14 tackles and fellow linebacker Easton Gibbs had 12 stops and a sack.

Boise State, despite missing two starting wide receivers, had more balance with Hank Bachmeier passing for 225 yards and a touchdown and George Holani rushing for 102 yards on 20 carries.

“It wasn’t good enough,” Gibbs said. “We gave up too many points. Coming in we knew they were a high-powered offense, but we needed to shut them down. The amount we gave up was too much. We gave up leaky yardage and didn’t tackle great.

“We’ve got to come back and clean some things up. You can always get better.”

Williams finished with 156 yards passing, but 74 of those yards came on a 74-yard touchdown pass to Isaiah Neyor with 4 seconds left on the clock.

UW’s vaunted rushing attack, which piled up 385 yards on the rival Rams, was limited to 132 yards and Titus Swen’s 7-yard touchdown that tied the score 7-7 in the second quarter.

“I’m proud of our guys though,” Williams said. “The effort was phenomenal out there.”

The Cowboys will likely need to beat both Utah State and Hawaii to have any chance of being selected for a bowl game.

But the Cardiac Cowboys of September died with their championship dreams during the 0-4 October.

