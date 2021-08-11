Home-grown Wyoming fullbacks Christensen, Driskill have mutual respect

Parker Christensen and Caleb Driskill spent the 2017 and ’18 seasons competing against each other on the football field. Christensen was do-it-all running back for Sheridan while Driskill was a hard-nosed linebacker for Thunder Basin.

Both were Class 4A all-state players and Star-Tribune Super 25 selections as seniors — Christensen in 2018 and Driskill the following year — who went on to sign with the University of Wyoming to continue their football careers. So while both are now wearing the Cowboys’ brown-and-gold uniforms, there’s a different type of competition between the two these days.

The 6-foot-2, 229-pound Christensen ended spring camp atop the depth chart at fullback. His backup entering fall camp, which began last Friday? None other than the 6-2, 235-pound Driskill.

“Everybody is playing for a spot,” Christensen said at UW’s Media Day last Friday, “but we’re not enemies. We help each other. If I screw up I’ll go back and tell the whole group what I did or they’ll tell me what to do, so we help each other out in that aspect. We’re just trying to make everybody better.”

The in-state products are part of a fullback/H-back hybrid group that includes sophomore tight ends Treyton Welch (6-3,233) and Colin O’Brien (6-6, 238), among others.