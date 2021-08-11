Home-grown Wyoming fullbacks Christensen, Driskill have mutual respect

Parker Christensen and Caleb Driskill spent the 2017 and ’18 seasons competing against each other on the football field. Christensen was do-it-all running back for Sheridan while Driskill was a hard-nosed linebacker for Thunder Basin.
Both were Class 4A all-state players and Star-Tribune Super 25 selections as seniors — Christensen in 2018 and Driskill the following year — who went on to sign with the University of Wyoming to continue their football careers. So while both are now wearing the Cowboys’ brown-and-gold uniforms, there’s a different type of competition between the two these days.
The 6-foot-2, 229-pound Christensen ended spring camp atop the depth chart at fullback. His backup entering fall camp, which began last Friday? None other than the 6-2, 235-pound Driskill.
“Everybody is playing for a spot,” Christensen said at UW’s Media Day last Friday, “but we’re not enemies. We help each other. If I screw up I’ll go back and tell the whole group what I did or they’ll tell me what to do, so we help each other out in that aspect. We’re just trying to make everybody better.”
The in-state products are part of a fullback/H-back hybrid group that includes sophomore tight ends Treyton Welch (6-3,233) and Colin O’Brien (6-6, 238), among others.
The Cowboys expect to continue to utilize the fullback under first-year offensive coordinator Tim Polasek, although there will be times when they go with multiple receivers or a two tight-end set. In that scenario, Christensen and Driskill would likely be on the sidelines. Christensen, however, has the offensive experience that could put him on the field in such situations.
He caught two passes for 28 yards and had one carry for five yards last year while playing tight end. And during his senior year at Sheridan Christensen accounted for 1,928 all-purpose yards and scored 23 touchdowns.
“I’m more versatile,” Christensen admitted. “I’m kind of in a position where I can play either fullback or tight end because I understand the playbook better. We’ve got a big playbook, so just being able to understand where everything fits allows me to use that to my ability.”
It’s an ability that could come in handy for a returning tight end group that had just eight receptions for 135 yards and failed to find the end zone last year. Welch led the way with five grabs for 95 yards while reserve Jackson Marcotte caught one pass for 12 yards.
Christensen and Driskill don’t have to put up big offensive numbers for the Cowboys to be successful. Their primary job will be to protect quarterbacks Sean Chambers and Levi Williams as well as serve as the lead blocker for two-time All-Mountain West running back Xazavian Valladay and backup Trey Smith.
“I’m still getting used to the fullback position,” Driskill admitted. “I’m at a new position so I’m just trying to get faster so I can be more athletic and help the team out.
“I never really played offense so I get to learn from Parker, Treyton and Colin and compete against them every single day. I think it makes us better as a whole unit.”
Christensen is counting on having that unity translate to more success for the offense and to lead to more wins this year.
“Our group is so tight-knit,” he said. “Coach (Craig) Bohl really strives on having a great culture and our tight end/fullback group hangs out together on weekends and we’re really close. I think that really helped us this offseason as far as pushing each other and just having fun with it.”
As for his chief competition at fullback, Christensen smiled when asked about Driskill.
“Caleb is just another Wyoming kid,” he said. “He’s just a nitty-gritty type of guy who goes out there and likes to hit. It’s really nice to have another kid from Wyoming on the roster. We played against each other in high school and we weren’t really friends then, but he’s a great dude.”
Driskill has similar sentiments about his chief competition for playing time.
“Parker is a crazy good athlete and he’s a really good guy,” the former Bolt explained. “When I came here on my visit he’s the one who showed me around and showed me what life was going to be like here. He’s been awesome from Day One. He’s been a good mentor.”
