Homegrown DT Jordan Bertagnole looking forward to getting a taste of BYU rivalry

LARAMIE – Jordan Bertagnole had a major wardrobe malfunction a few years ago.

The Natrona County High football standout was witnessed strolling through the hallways wearing a BYU shirt.

Tyrone Fittje, the longtime Mustangs assistant who played at Wyoming from 1987-90, set his star pupil straight.

“Actually, growing up, a lot of my family is BYU fans,” said Bertagnole, whose large extended family belongs to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. “I was actually recruited a little bit by BYU coming out. There was one day that I showed up to school with a BYU shirt that I got from a football camp there and my coach (Fittje) was like, ‘Go take that off right now.’

“That’s when he filled me in on the old rivalry between Wyoming and BYU. Ever since I’ve stuck with the Wyoming side.”

Fittje played for the Pokes during the Paul Roach glory days when they beat the Cougars in Provo and again during the first night game at War Memorial Stadium on the way to back-to-back Western Athletic Conference championships in 1987-88.

“I remember joking a bit about that and giving him a hard time,” Fittje said of Bertagnole wearing the Cougars' colors. “I’m so glad he’s a Cowboy and representing us so well on and off the field. He’s a tremendous kid.”

Bertagnole will try to help lead the Cowboys to their first road win in the series since 1987 when they take on No. 19 BYU on Saturday at LaVell Edwards Stadium (8:15 p.m., ESPN2).

The sophomore defensive tackle will have dozens of family members making the trip from Casper to Provo with the proper colors on.

“They’re all going to be in our stands with Wyoming gear on,” Bertagnole said. “That’s definitely going to be fun to see.”

Leading into last week’s Mountain West opener against Air Force, head coach Craig Bohl summoned Bertagnole and nose tackle Cole Godbout into his office to tell them the game was on their shoulder pads.

Bertagnole finished with six tackles, Godbout had a team-high nine tackles and the Pokes held the best rushing team in the FBS to 171 yards on the ground in the 17-14 win over the Falcons.

“It kind of hits you. I mean, you know how physical it is and how physical you have to be to beat them up front. That’s what you’ve got to do,” Bertagnole said. “When (Bohl) pulled us into the office and told us that, it put a little more weight on my shoulders, but I knew it was something I could handle.”

BYU’s big offensive line, which features 6-foot-8 Blake Freeland, 6-6 Clark Barrington and 6-6 Kingsley Suamataia, will be looking to make a statement after the Cougars were held to 61 yards rushing in last week's 41-20 loss at Oregon.

“It’s going to be a great challenge for us,” Bohl said. “Our guys, I don’t think they look at all the people that say you can’t do this or you can’t do that. They’re trying to get better. But that front played well against Air Force. This will be a different kind of challenge.”

UW has made steady improvement throughout the season, but especially stopping the run defensively, since the 38-6 loss at Illinois in the opener.

The Cowboys (3-1), who beat favored Tulsa and Air Force at home, are 22 ½-point road underdogs against the Cougars (2-1).

“After that blowout loss at Illinois we knew we were better than what we showed and that we had a lot of growth that needed to be done over the next couple weeks,” Bertagnole said. “I feel like getting through that adversity and being there by our teammates’ side was definitely huge.”