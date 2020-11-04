House divided: Eberhardt siblings find themselves on opposite sides of Border War rivalry

LARAMIE — Lexi Eberhardt never pondered her wardrobe selection.
There wasn’t anything to think about. Her older brother, Ayden, is a wide receiver on Wyoming’s football team, so it was only natural for Lexi to throw on a UW T-shirt or incorporate some sort of brown-and-gold color scheme into her gameday attire when attending Ayden’s games.
“I had no idea that I was going to go to CSU,” Lexi said, “so I did.”
That all changed two years ago.
That’s when Lexi started college on the other side of one of the Mountain West’s most bitter rivalries. She’s 65 miles south of her brother at Colorado State, where she’s a member of CSU’s women’s basketball program.
It makes this week every year a particularly interesting one for the Eberhardt household. Ayden and the rest of the Cowboys will renew their rivalry with the Rams on Thursday at CSU’s Canvas Stadium in the 112th rendition of the Border War.
“We kind of take a few deep breaths,” said their mother, Desi. “The kids get interviewed a lot, and mom and dad just kind of take a backseat and talk them through it. But it’s always a fun week. And that rivalry, it’s second to none.”
The week can also teeter on tense.
Whether through text or social media, Ayden and Lexi usually stay in regular contact with one another. Lexi estimated they have a Snapchat “streak,” or a running count of how many consecutive days two people communicate on the app, of 70 days, which she believes they’ll keep going despite the circumstances.
“One hundred percent we will,” she said.
There’s also a family group chat that’s been “blowing up this week already,” Ayden said, and neither he nor his sister hesitates to inject some good, old-fashioned ribbing and trash talk into the conversation. Ayden, a redshirt senior, has the upper hand on bragging rights having never lost to CSU during his five years as a member of the Cowboys’ football program, but Lexi, a sophomore guard for the Rams, tasted victory her first time being involved in the game on the hardwood when CSU knocked off UW in Laramie back in January.
“I get videos and text messages,” Lexi said. “He rubs it in my face, but I kind of take it and I’m like, ‘Let’s play some basketball.’”
Exactly how much communication Ayden and Lexi will engage in leading up to this week’s game depends on who you ask.
“I sent them a couple texts,” Ayden said of the family’s group chat. “Kept it nice and easy. Nice and quick. But I think that’s about all the talking with the family I’m going to have for the week.”
***
The oldest of four children to Desi and her husband, Kyle, Ayden and Lexi are separated by just two years in age. It made life ultra-competitive growing up.
Both were multi-sport athletes, a gene largely passed on from Kyle, who won a state championship at Norfolk High in Nebraska before playing college football at Nebraska-Kearney in the late 1990s. Whether it was playing at home or fishing at their grandparents’ lake in Nebraska, the objective was always to win.
“I remember Lexi would catch one fish and then I’d be like, ‘OK, I have to go out and stay until I catch two,’” Ayden said.
Lexi said perhaps her most vivid memory of playing football with her brother in the yard was “just him always throwing the ball super hard at me.” There were also countless games of one-on-one basketball in the driveway, where things got testy as Lexi held her own.
Who won most of those pickup games? That again depends on who you ask.
“I did,” Lexi said. “For sure.”
Said Ayden, “Definitely me. I was very competitive. She can shoot, though. I’ll give her that.”
Years later, not much has changed.
It’s Border War 🏈 week @ the Eberhardts! Wyoming 🤠 vs CSU 🐏 on Thursday, House divided! @AydenEberhardt @lexiebbs @Kyebbs @RianEberhardt @EberhardtRiley pic.twitter.com/mcD8ASTRnx— Desi Eberhardt (@desiebb) November 2, 2020
“I still have to separate them. In fact, when all four of them play, that’s a nightmare,” said Desi, who also has twin 15-year-old daughters. “They were competitive. Of course, they are their biggest supporters off the field. But there were lots of times where we would have to settle both of them down. Lexi is very fast and shifty, and sometimes you had to remind Ayden that she was still a girl and that he had to take it a little easier.”
Once they reached high school, Ayden and Lexi attended Loveland High in Colorado, where Kyle moved the family years earlier for his job in the steel industry. Ayden played baseball, basketball and football for Loveland, where he was a dual-threat quarterback.
Support Local Journalism
By the time he was a senior in 2015, Ayden was receiving some Division II interest in recruiting, but no Division I schools offered him a scholarship. Nebraska and CSU expressed some interest in him as a quarterback but ultimately passed.
With former assistant coach A.J. Cooper taking the lead, UW was the constant in Ayden’s recruitment. The Cowboys wanted Eberhardt to transition to receiver as a preferred walk-on and were persistent in their pursuit, staying in constant communication with Ayden and making the occasional trip to Loveland to watch him play.
“A.J. would call Ayden like clockwork every Monday at like 9 a.m.,” Kyle said. “And so that’s where the relationship started.”
***
UW’s recruiting efforts coupled with his desire to play at the Division I level culminated with Ayden accepting the Cowboys’ offer to join the football program in the fall of 2016. But Lexi wanted to forge her own path.
Lexi also played softball and ran track, but after playing varsity basketball as a freshman at Loveland, she decided to focus on hoops. When she wasn’t playing for her high school team, Lexi competed on the grassroots circuit for the BC Denver Basketball Club.
The exposure helped, but similar to her brother, not many Division I schools came calling. CSU coach Ryun Williams, however, had Lexi on his radar and offered her a preferred walk-on spot, the kind of opportunity that never came from UW.
It likely wouldn’t have mattered.
“I wanted to kind of do my own thing and kind of have my own path,” Lexi said. “I knew Ayden was up there (at UW), and I wanted to do my own thing. And I wanted him to do his own thing. And whatever we did, I know that we’d cheer each other on.”
Still, Lexi initially held off on breaking the news to her brother that she would be competing for his school’s biggest rival. It wasn’t until she visited CSU for a game early in 2019 that Ayden got word of her decision.
“I think it was pretty hush-hush within the family. I think they all kind of schemed it up,” Ayden said with a laugh. “They were all like, ‘We’ll just talk about it now, and let’s not bring anything up to Ayden or anything like that until she has a gameday visit.’ And once she had the gameday visit, that’s when she told me.
“I’m excited for her and the opportunity that she gets. It’s just tough being on the other side.”
***
Lexi’s decision meant her parents had to add to their wardrobe. Desi and Kyle didn’t have much green and gold in their closet, and they didn’t own any CSU apparel.
That quickly changed.
“I have to tell you, it kind of shook us for a second. We were surprised,” Desi said. “But then I also kind of reverted back to watching Ayden go through the (recruiting) process and seeing how important the relationships that he had built with the coaches were. And watching our daughter go through and build those same relationships on the opposite side of the border with Ryun Williams and (CSU assistant women’s basketball coach) Kellie Lewis, we knew. We knew as soon as she was building those relationships that that’s where she was going to end up.”
Desi and Kyle will be sporting brown and gold this week for their only son. Once football season is over, they’ll switch to green and gold in support of Lexi, who played in four games last season as a true freshman.
Desi and Kyle said some close friends who are also Wyoming fans have bought CSU gear in support of their daughter. But the changing of colors with the seasons still draws the occasional off-color remark from fans on both sides who aren’t familiar with the family dynamic.
“You know what they say in Wyoming about CSU,” Kyle said. “And so when we get some of those every now and then, we’ll be like, ‘Hey, just relax.’ We’re kind of part CSU here and there, but, of course, CSU doesn’t have any love for Wyoming. It goes both ways.
“During football season, of course, we’re gung-ho and all about Wyoming. And then come women’s basketball season, we flip over to the green and we’re all about the CSU Rams. So it definitely is unique. That’s for sure.”
Thursday’s game in Fort Collins will also be different in that CSU isn’t allowing fans to attend in response to the coronavirus pandemic. The same restrictions were in place for UW’s season opener at Nevada, which is the only football game Desi and Kyle haven’t seen in person in the last four years.
The family will still get a chance to be there for Ayden’s last Border War. The NCAA has extended the eligibility of all student-athletes in fall sports for another season, and Kyle said Ayden plans on returning to UW next year.
This week, they will gather around the television to watch, and Lexi will be rooting for her brother like she always does. Ayden will try to attend some of Lexi’s games this season like he did last year, but he’ll do the same nonetheless.
“I want the best for him,” Lexi said. “I mean, always go Rams, but I want the best for my brother. I want to see him succeed, and I know he wants that for me, too.”
Just don’t ask either of them to wear the other colors.
“Neutral colors,” Ayden said. “Just like a white hoodie or a grey hoodie. No CSU stuff. You won’t ever catch me wearing anything like that.”
Said Lexi, “Looking back at it, that was not it.”
Follow UW athletics beat writer Davis Potter on Twitter at @DavisEPotter.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!