House divided: Eberhardt siblings find themselves on opposite sides of Border War rivalry

***

The oldest of four children to Desi and her husband, Kyle, Ayden and Lexi are separated by just two years in age. It made life ultra-competitive growing up.

Both were multi-sport athletes, a gene largely passed on from Kyle, who won a state championship at Norfolk High in Nebraska before playing college football at Nebraska-Kearney in the late 1990s. Whether it was playing at home or fishing at their grandparents’ lake in Nebraska, the objective was always to win.

“I remember Lexi would catch one fish and then I’d be like, ‘OK, I have to go out and stay until I catch two,’” Ayden said.

Lexi said perhaps her most vivid memory of playing football with her brother in the yard was “just him always throwing the ball super hard at me.” There were also countless games of one-on-one basketball in the driveway, where things got testy as Lexi held her own.

Who won most of those pickup games? That again depends on who you ask.

“I did,” Lexi said. “For sure.”

Said Ayden, “Definitely me. I was very competitive. She can shoot, though. I’ll give her that.”

Years later, not much has changed.