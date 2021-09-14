How former Wyoming Cowboys fared during Week 1 of the NFL season

LARAMIE – Here’s a look at how the 11 former Wyoming Cowboys currently on NFL rosters fared during Week 1:

Josh Allen, quarterback, Buffalo Bills: Finished 30-for-51 passing for 270 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions during the Bills’ 23-16 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Allen, who was sacked three times, also had nine runs for 44 yards.

Logan Wilson, linebacker, Cincinnati Bengals: Finished with seven tackles and one quarterback hit during the Bengals’ 27-24 overtime victory over the Minnesota Vikings.

Chase Roullier, center, Washington Redskins: Started the Redskins’ 20-16 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

Andrew Wingard, safety, Jacksonville Jaguars: Finished with six tackles during the Jaguars’ 37-21 loss to the Houston Texans.

Marcus Epps, safety, Philadelphia Eagles: Finished with two tackles before leaving the Eagles’ 32-6 win over the Atlanta Falcons due to a possible concussion.

Tashaun Gipson, safety, Chicago Bears: Finished with three tackles in the Bears’ 34-14 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.