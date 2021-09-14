 Skip to main content
How former Wyoming Cowboys fared during Week 1 of the NFL season
POKES IN THE PROS

Steelers upend expectations with decisive victory in Buffalo

Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen is sacked by Pittsburgh outside linebacker T.J. Watt during their game Sunday in Orchard Park, N.Y.

 Joshua Bessex, AP

LARAMIE – Here’s a look at how the 11 former Wyoming Cowboys currently on NFL rosters fared during Week 1:

Josh Allen, quarterback, Buffalo Bills: Finished 30-for-51 passing for 270 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions during the Bills’ 23-16 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Allen, who was sacked three times, also had nine runs for 44 yards.

Logan Wilson, linebacker, Cincinnati Bengals: Finished with seven tackles and one quarterback hit during the Bengals’ 27-24 overtime victory over the Minnesota Vikings.

Chase Roullier, center, Washington Redskins: Started the Redskins’ 20-16 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

Andrew Wingard, safety, Jacksonville Jaguars: Finished with six tackles during the Jaguars’ 37-21 loss to the Houston Texans.

Marcus Epps, safety, Philadelphia Eagles: Finished with two tackles before leaving the Eagles’ 32-6 win over the Atlanta Falcons due to a possible concussion.

Tashaun Gipson, safety, Chicago Bears: Finished with three tackles in the Bears’ 34-14 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

Carl Granderson, defensive end, New Orleans Saints: Did not record any statistics during the Saints’ 38-3 win over the Green Bay Packers.

Mike Purcell, defensive tackle, Denver Broncos: Did not record any statistics during the Broncos’ 27-13 win over the New York Giants.

Jacob Hollister, tight end Jacksonville Jaguars: Did not record any statistics during the Jaguars’ 37-21 loss to the Houston Texans.

Tyler Hall, cornerback, Los Angeles Rams: Did not record any statistics during the Rams’ 34-14 win over the Chicago Bears.

Tyler Gentry, wide receiver, Buffalo Bills: Was not activated from the practice squad for the Bills’ 23-16 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Follow UW beat writer Ryan Thorburn on Twitter @By_RyanThorburn

