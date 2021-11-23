How former Wyoming Cowboys fared during Week 11 in the NFL

Here’s a look at how the former Wyoming Cowboys currently on NFL rosters fared during Week 11:

Josh Allen, quarterback: Buffalo Bills: Finished 21-for-35 for 209 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions during the Bills’ 41-15 home loss to the Indianapolis Colts. Allen, who also had two rushes for 18 yards, will try to get Buffalo back on track during a Thanksgiving night game at New Orleans (6:20 p.m., NBC).

Logan Wilson, linebacker, Cincinnati Bengals: Finished with five tackles (three solo) during the Bengals’ 32-13 road win over the Las Vegas Raiders.

Andrew Wingard, safety, Jacksonville Jaguars: Finished with seven tackles (four solo) during the Jaguars’ 30-10 home loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

Marcus Epps, safety, Philadelphia Eagles: Finished with one tackle during the Eagles’ 40-29 home win over the New Orleans Saints.

Carl Granderson, defensive end, New Orleans Saints: Finished with two tackles (one solo) during the Saints’ loss to the Eagles.

Jacob Hollister, tight end, Jacksonville Jaguars: Was not activated for the Jaguars’ loss to the 49ers.

Eddie Yarbrough, defensive end, Minnesota Vikings: Did not register any statistics in the Vikings’ 34-31 home win over the Green Bay Packers.

Tashaun Gipson, safety, Chicago Bears: Finished with four tackles (three solo) and a pass defended during the Bears’ 16-13 home loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

Brian Hill, running back, Cleveland Browns: Was not activated from the practice squad for the Browns’ 13-10 home win over the Detroit Lions.

Austin Fort, tight end, Tennessee Titans: Was not activated from the practice squad for the Titans’ 22-13 home loss to the Houston Texans.

Mike Purcell, defensive tackle, Denver Broncos: Bye week.

Tyler Hall, cornerback, Los Angeles Rams: Bye week.

Rico Gafford, wide receiver, Denver Broncos: Bye week.

Tanner Gentry, wide receiver, Buffalo Bills: Was not activated from the practice squad for the Bills’ loss to the Colts.

Chase Roullier, center, Washington Football Team: Injured reserve.

Also:

Taven Bryan, defensive tackle, Jacksonville Jaguars: Did not record any statistics in the Jaguars’ loss to the 49ers.

