POKES IN THE PROS

How former Wyoming Cowboys fared during Week 11 in the NFL

Colts use blowout in Buffalo to prove they're playoff ready

Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen is tackled by Indianapolis defensive tackle Antwaun Woods during their game Sunday in Orchard Park, N.Y.

 Jeffrey T. Barnes, AP

Here’s a look at how the former Wyoming Cowboys currently on NFL rosters fared during Week 11:

Josh Allen, quarterback: Buffalo Bills: Finished 21-for-35 for 209 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions during the Bills’ 41-15 home loss to the Indianapolis Colts. Allen, who also had two rushes for 18 yards, will try to get Buffalo back on track during a Thanksgiving night game at New Orleans (6:20 p.m., NBC).

Logan Wilson, linebacker, Cincinnati Bengals: Finished with five tackles (three solo) during the Bengals’ 32-13 road win over the Las Vegas Raiders.

Andrew Wingard, safety, Jacksonville Jaguars: Finished with seven tackles (four solo) during the Jaguars’ 30-10 home loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

Marcus Epps, safety, Philadelphia Eagles: Finished with one tackle during the Eagles’ 40-29 home win over the New Orleans Saints.

Carl Granderson, defensive end, New Orleans Saints: Finished with two tackles (one solo) during the Saints’ loss to the Eagles.

Jacob Hollister, tight end, Jacksonville Jaguars: Was not activated for the Jaguars’ loss to the 49ers.

Eddie Yarbrough, defensive end, Minnesota Vikings: Did not register any statistics in the Vikings’ 34-31 home win over the Green Bay Packers.

Tashaun Gipson, safety, Chicago Bears: Finished with four tackles (three solo) and a pass defended during the Bears’ 16-13 home loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

Brian Hill, running back, Cleveland Browns: Was not activated from the practice squad for the Browns’ 13-10 home win over the Detroit Lions.

Austin Fort, tight end, Tennessee Titans: Was not activated from the practice squad for the Titans’ 22-13 home loss to the Houston Texans.

Mike Purcell, defensive tackle, Denver Broncos: Bye week.

Tyler Hall, cornerback, Los Angeles Rams: Bye week.

Rico Gafford, wide receiver, Denver Broncos: Bye week.

Tanner Gentry, wide receiver, Buffalo Bills: Was not activated from the practice squad for the Bills’ loss to the Colts.

Chase Roullier, center, Washington Football Team: Injured reserve.

Also:

Taven Bryan, defensive tackle, Jacksonville Jaguars: Did not record any statistics in the Jaguars’ loss to the 49ers.

