How former Wyoming Cowboys fared during Week 12 in the NFL

There was a Wyoming on Wyoming sack and jersey exchange on Thanksgiving.

Josh Allen finished 23-for-38 for 260 yards with four touchdowns and two interceptions to lead the Buffalo Bills to a 31-6 victory over the Saints last Thursday night in New Orleans.

Carl Granderson, Allen’s teammate at UW, sacked his old friend once and had another hit on No. 17.

“You’re doing big things!” Allen told Granderson on the field as they took their jerseys off and made a souvenir swap. “You almost got me a couple times. You got me once.”

Granderson finished with three tackles (two solo) and 2.0 tackles for loss.

Former UW wide receiver Tanner Gentry was not activated from the practice squad for the Bills.

Here’s a look at how former Wyoming Cowboys currently on NFL rosters fared during Week 12:

Logan Wilson, linebacker, Cincinnati Bengals: Finished with a team-high six tackles, all solo stops, during the Bengals’ 41-10 home win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Andrew Wingard, safety, Jacksonville Jaguars: Finished with five tackles during the Jaguars’ 21-14 home loss to the Atlanta Falcons.

Tashaun Gipson, safety, Chicago Bears: Finished with two tackles during the Bears’ 16-14 road win over the Detroit Lions.

Marcus Epps, safety, Philadelphia Eagles: Did not record any statistics during the Eagles’ 13-7 road loss to the New York Giants.

Eddie Yarbrough, defensive end, Minnesota Vikings: Did not record any statistics in the Vikings’ 34-26 road loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

Tyler Hall, cornerback, Los Angeles Rams: Did not record any statistics during the Rams’ 36-28 road loss to the Green Bay Packers.

Mike Purcell, defensive tackle, Denver Broncos: Did not record any statistics during the Broncos’ 28-13 home win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

Jacob Hollister, tight end, Jacksonville Jaguars: Did not record any statistics during the Jaguars’ loss to the Atlanta.

Brian Hill, running back, Cleveland Browns: Was not activated from the practice squad for the Browns’ 16-10 road loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

Austin Fort, tight end, Tennessee Titans: Was placed on the reserve COVID-19 list before the Titans’ 36-13 road loss to the New England Patriots.

Rico Gafford, wide receiver, Denver Broncos: Was not activated from the practice squad for the Broncos’ win over the Chargers.

Chase Roullier, center, Washington Football Team: Injured reserve.

Also:

Taven Bryan, defensive tackle, Jacksonville Jaguars: Finished with one tackle n the Jaguars’ loss to the Falcons.

