How former Wyoming Cowboys fared during Week 13 in the NFL

LARAMIE -- Josh Allen’s training in the cold Wyoming wind wasn’t enough to beat Bill Belichick.

The former Cowboy star and current Buffalo quarterback finished 15-for-30 passing for 145 yards and a touchdown during the Bills’ 14-10 home loss to the New England Patriots on Monday Night Football.

Allen’s rookie counterpart, Mac Jones, only attempted three passes in the miserable weather conditions in Buffalo that included freezing temperatures and 40 mph wind gusts.

The Patriots (9-4) ran the ball 46 times for 222 yards to take control of the AFC East over the Bills (7-5).

“I’m very confident in our guys. We’ve got some great leaders, some true professionals on this team,” Allen, who led Buffalo with 39 yards rushing, said during his postgame press conference. “This can be one that can rip us apart or bring us together, and I think the latter. I think we’ll get things rolling …

"I don’t think. I know for a fact that we will because of the makeup we have.”

Allen and the Bills will try to bounce back against Tom Brady and the reigning Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

Here’s a look at how the former Wyoming Cowboys currently on NFL rosters fared during Week 13:

Logan Wilson, linebacker, Cincinnati Bengals: Finished with three tackles, including a tackle for loss, before getting carted off the field with a shoulder injury during the Bengals’ 41-22 home loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. Cincinnati head coach Zac Taylor said Monday that Wilson, a Natrona High graduate who leads the team with 52 tackles, will miss this week’s game against San Francisco and could be out longer.

Marcus Epps, safety, Philadelphia Eagles: Finished with five tackles (three solo), a pass defended and intercepted BYU rookie quarterback Zach Wilson during the Eagles’ 33-18 road win over the New York Jets.

Andrew Wingard, safety, Jacksonville Jaguars: Finished with a team-high eight tackles (three solo) during the Jaguars’ 37-7 road loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

Carl Granderson, defensive end, New Orleans Saints: Finished with one tackle and a quarterback hit during the Saints’ 27-17 home loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

Tashaun Gipson, safety, Chicago Bears: Finished with five tackles (three solo) during the Bears’ 33-22 home loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

Eddie Yarbrough, defensive end, Minnesota Vikings: Waived by the Vikings the day before the team’s 29-27 road loss to the Detroit Lions.

Tyler Hall, cornerback, Los Angeles Rams: Did not record any statistics during the Rams’ home win over Jacksonville.

Mike Purcell, defensive tackle, Denver Broncos: Inactive for the Broncos’ 22-9 road loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Jacob Hollister, tight end, Jacksonville Jaguars: Inactive for the Jaguars’ loss to the Rams.

Rico Gafford, wide receiver, Denver Broncos: Not activated from the practice squad for the Broncos' loss to the Chiefs.

Tyler Gentry, wide receiver, Buffalo Bills: Not activated from the practice squad for the Bills' loss to the Patriots.

Austin Fort, tight end, Tennessee Titans: Bye week.

Brian Hill, running back, Cleveland Browns: Released from the practice squad last Tuesday.

Chase Roullier, center, Washington Football Team: Injured reserve.

Also

Taven Bryan, defensive tackle, Jacksonville Jaguars: Finished with two tackles (one solo) during the Jaguars’ loss to the Rams.

