How former Wyoming Cowboys fared during Week 14 in the NFL

LARAMIE – Josh Allen did everything he could to will the Bills to a comeback victory on Sunday.

It still wasn’t enough to beat Tom Brady.

Allen finished 36-for-54 for 308 yards with two touchdowns and an interception and ran for a team-high 109 yards and a touchdown during Buffalo’s 33-27 overtime loss to Tampa Bay on Sunday.

The Bills outscored the Buccaneers 24-3 in the second half, but Brady threw a 58-yard touchdown pass to Breshad Perriman to win the game in overtime.

Allen limped out of Raymond James Stadium wearing a walking boot after the Bills fell to 7-6.

“Finished the game. I don't think it's going to be a big deal,” Allen said of his injury. “It's pretty sore. It's football.”

Buffalo will try to get back on track and make a playoff push against Carolina this Sunday.

Here’s a look at how the other former Wyoming Cowboys currently on NFL rosters fared during Week 14:

Logan Wilson, linebacker, Cincinnati Bengals: The Natrona County High graduate missed the Bengals’ 26-23 home loss to the San Francisco 49ers due to a significant shoulder injury.

Marcus Epps, safety, Philadelphia Eagles: Bye week.

Andrew Wingard, safety, Jacksonville Jaguars: Finished with eight tackles (five solo) during the Jaguars’ 20-0 road loss to the Tennessee Titans.

Carl Granderson, defensive end, New Orleans Saints: Finished with two solo tackles, 1.0 tackle for loss, a sack and two quarterback hits during the Saints’ 30-9 road win over the New York Jets.

Tashaun Gipson, safety, Chicago Bears: Finished with eight tackles (five solo) during the Bears’ 45-30 road loss to the Green Bay Packers.

Mike Purcell, defensive tackle, Denver Broncos: Finished with four tackles (two solo) during the Broncos’ 38-10 home win over the Detroit Lions.

Jacob Hollister, tight end, Jacksonville Jaguars: Inactive for the Jaguars’ loss to the Titans.

Tyler Hall, cornerback, Los Angeles Rams: Not activated from the practice squad for the Rams' 30-23 road win over the Arizona Cardinals.

Rico Gafford, wide receiver, Denver Broncos: Not activated from the practice squad for the Broncos’ win over the Lions.

Austin Fort, tight end, Tennessee Titans: Not activated from the practice squad for the Titans’ win over the Jaguars.

Tanner Gentry, wide receiver, Buffalo Bills: Not activated from the practice squad for the Bills’ loss against the Buccaneers.

Brian Hill, running back, San Francisco 49ers: Not activated from the practice squad for the 49ers’ win over the Bengals.

Chase Roullier, center, Washington Football Team: Injured reserve.

Also:

Taven Bryan, defensive tackle, Jacksonville Jaguars: Finished with one tackle and a quarterback hit during the Jaguars’ loss to the Titans.

