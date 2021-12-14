 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story
POKES IN THE PROS

How former Wyoming Cowboys fared during Week 14 in the NFL

  • Updated
  • 0
Bills Buccaneers Football

Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen looks to pass in the Bills' game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday in Tampa, Fla.

 Mark LoMoglio, AP

LARAMIE – Josh Allen did everything he could to will the Bills to a comeback victory on Sunday.

It still wasn’t enough to beat Tom Brady.

Allen finished 36-for-54 for 308 yards with two touchdowns and an interception and ran for a team-high 109 yards and a touchdown during Buffalo’s 33-27 overtime loss to Tampa Bay on Sunday.

The Bills outscored the Buccaneers 24-3 in the second half, but Brady threw a 58-yard touchdown pass to Breshad Perriman to win the game in overtime.

Allen limped out of Raymond James Stadium wearing a walking boot after the Bills fell to 7-6.

“Finished the game. I don't think it's going to be a big deal,” Allen said of his injury. “It's pretty sore. It's football.”

Buffalo will try to get back on track and make a playoff push against Carolina this Sunday.

Here’s a look at how the other former Wyoming Cowboys currently on NFL rosters fared during Week 14:

People are also reading…

Logan Wilson, linebacker, Cincinnati Bengals: The Natrona County High graduate missed the Bengals’ 26-23 home loss to the San Francisco 49ers due to a significant shoulder injury.

Marcus Epps, safety, Philadelphia Eagles: Bye week.

Andrew Wingard, safety, Jacksonville Jaguars: Finished with eight tackles (five solo) during the Jaguars’ 20-0 road loss to the Tennessee Titans.

Carl Granderson, defensive end, New Orleans Saints: Finished with two solo tackles, 1.0 tackle for loss, a sack and two quarterback hits during the Saints’ 30-9 road win over the New York Jets.

Tashaun Gipson, safety, Chicago Bears: Finished with eight tackles (five solo) during the Bears’ 45-30 road loss to the Green Bay Packers.

Mike Purcell, defensive tackle, Denver Broncos: Finished with four tackles (two solo) during the Broncos’ 38-10 home win over the Detroit Lions.

Jacob Hollister, tight end, Jacksonville Jaguars: Inactive for the Jaguars’ loss to the Titans.

Tyler Hall, cornerback, Los Angeles Rams: Not activated from the practice squad for the Rams' 30-23 road win over the Arizona Cardinals.

Rico Gafford, wide receiver, Denver Broncos: Not activated from the practice squad for the Broncos’ win over the Lions.

Austin Fort, tight end, Tennessee Titans: Not activated from the practice squad for the Titans’ win over the Jaguars.

Tanner Gentry, wide receiver, Buffalo Bills: Not activated from the practice squad for the Bills’ loss against the Buccaneers.

Brian Hill, running back, San Francisco 49ers: Not activated from the practice squad for the 49ers’ win over the Bengals.

Chase Roullier, center, Washington Football Team: Injured reserve.

Also:

Taven Bryan, defensive tackle, Jacksonville Jaguars: Finished with one tackle and a quarterback hit during the Jaguars’ loss to the Titans.

Follow UW beat writer Ryan Thorburn on Twitter @By_RyanThorburn

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News