How former Wyoming Cowboys fared during Week 2 of the NFL season

Here’s a look at how former Wyoming Cowboys currently on NFL rosters fared during Week 2:
Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills: Finished 17-for-33 passing for 179 yards with two touchdowns and one interception during the Bills’ 35-0 victory over the Miami Dolphins. Allen also had five runs for 35 yards, which was second on the team, as Buffalo bounced back from a Week 1 loss to Pittsburgh.
Logan Wilson, LB, Cincinnati Bengals: Led the team with nine tackles and an interception of Chicago rookie quarterback Justin Fields during the Bengals’ 20-17 loss to the Bears at Soldier Field. Wilson, the former Natrona County High standout, leads the Bengals with 16 tackles this season.
Chase Roullier, OC, Washington Football Team: Started Washington's 30-29 victory over the New York Giants, helping protect quarterback Taylor Heinicke (336 passing yards, two touchdowns).
Andrew Wingard, S, Jacksonville Jaguars: Led the team with eight tackles, including 1.0 tackle for loss and 1.0 sack, during the Jaguars’ 23-13 loss to the Denver Broncos. Wingard also went viral on social media after literally lifting Josh Lambo's chin up after the placekicker missed two field goals.
Marcus Epps, S, Philadelphia Eagles: Finished with three tackles (one solo) during the Eagles’ 17-11 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.
Tashaun Gipson, S, Chicago Bears: Finished with three tackles (two solo) during the Bears’ 20-17 victory over the Bengals.
Carl Granderson, DE, New Orleans Saints: Finished with five tackles (two solo), including 1.0 tackle for loss, and blocked a field goal during the Saints’ 26-7 loss to the Carolina Panthers.
Mike Purcell, DT, Denver Broncos: Finished with three tackles (one solo) during the Broncos’ win over the Jaguars.
Jacob Hollister, TE, Jaguars: Did not record any statistics in the Jaguars’ loss to the Broncos.
Tyler Hall, CB, Los Angeles Rams: Did not record any statistics during the Rams’ 27-24 win over the Indianapolis Colts.
Tyler Gentry, WR, Bills: Was not activated from the practice squad for the Bills’ win over the Dolphins.
Austin Fort, TE, Tennessee Titans: The Gillette product, who was cut by the Denver Broncos earlier this year, was picked up by the Titans last Tuesday and added to their practice squad.
Rico Gafford, WR, Broncos: The former UW defensive back was signed to the Broncos’ practice squad last Tuesday, bringing the total number of Pokes on NFL rosters to 13.
