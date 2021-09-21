How former Wyoming Cowboys fared during Week 2 of the NFL season

Here’s a look at how former Wyoming Cowboys currently on NFL rosters fared during Week 2:

Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills: Finished 17-for-33 passing for 179 yards with two touchdowns and one interception during the Bills’ 35-0 victory over the Miami Dolphins. Allen also had five runs for 35 yards, which was second on the team, as Buffalo bounced back from a Week 1 loss to Pittsburgh.

Logan Wilson, LB, Cincinnati Bengals: Led the team with nine tackles and an interception of Chicago rookie quarterback Justin Fields during the Bengals’ 20-17 loss to the Bears at Soldier Field. Wilson, the former Natrona County High standout, leads the Bengals with 16 tackles this season.

Chase Roullier, OC, Washington Football Team: Started Washington's 30-29 victory over the New York Giants, helping protect quarterback Taylor Heinicke (336 passing yards, two touchdowns).

Andrew Wingard, S, Jacksonville Jaguars: Led the team with eight tackles, including 1.0 tackle for loss and 1.0 sack, during the Jaguars’ 23-13 loss to the Denver Broncos. Wingard also went viral on social media after literally lifting Josh Lambo's chin up after the placekicker missed two field goals.