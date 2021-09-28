How former Wyoming Cowboys fared during Week 3 of the NFL season

Buffalo safety Micah Hyde summed it up after the Bills’ 43-21 victory over the Washington Football Team:
“That’s the offense we all know and love.”
For the handful of Wyoming fans, including athletics director Tom Burman, who attended Sunday’s game in Orchard Park, N.Y., after taking in the Cowboys’ 24-22 win at UConn, it was more like:
“That’s the Josh Allen we all know and love.”
Allen returned to his 2020 form, when he finished second in the NFL most valuable player voting behind Aaron Rodgers.
The former UW star passed for 358 yards with a career-high four touchdowns and no interceptions. Allen also ran for a touchdown.
A case could be made that the best offensive player (Allen) and defensive player (Logan Wilson) in the AFC last Sunday were teammates together in Laramie.
Wilson had 13 tackles and intercepted Ben Roethlisberger twice during Cincinnati’s 24-10 win over the Steelers in Pittsburgh.
The second-year linebacker from Casper leads the Bengals with 30 tackles and has all three of the team’s interceptions this season.
“We always believed in each other with the team that we have right now, that we can do something like this,” Wilson told the Athletic after receiving the game ball from Cincinnati head coach Zac Taylor. "It was just a matter of putting it together and getting a win in a hostile environment in Pittsburgh against a great team. It’s big for us.”
Here’s a look at how other former Wyoming Cowboys currently on NFL rosters fared during Week 2:
Andrew Wingard, safety, Jacksonville Jaguars: Finished with seven tackles (four solo) and an interception of Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray during the Jaguars’ 31-19 loss to the Cardinals. Wingard also made a block on Jamal Agnew’s 109-yard return of a missed field goal, which tied the NFL record for longest touchdown.
Chase Roullier, center, Washington Football Team: Started Washington’s 43-21 loss at Buffalo. Roullier snapped to Taylor Heinicke, who was 14-for-24 passing for 212 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions in a one-sided quarterback matchup opposite Allen.
Marcus Epps, safety, Philadelphia Eagles: Finished with four tackles (two solo) during the Eagles’ 41-21 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football.
Tashaun Gipson, safety, Chicago Bears: Was unavailable for Chicago’s 26-6 loss to the Cleveland Browns due to a hamstring injury. Gipson was also reportedly fined over $10,000 for taunting the previous week against Cincinnati.
Carl Granderson, defensive end, New Orleans Saints: Had two hits on New England rookie quarterback Mac Jones during the Saints’ 28-13 win over the Patriots in Foxborough, Mass.
Mike Purcell, defensive tackle, Denver Broncos: Finished with one tackle during the Broncos’ 26-0 shutout of the New York Jets in Denver.
Jacob Hollister, tight end, Jacksonville Jaguars: Made his on-field debut for the Jaguars, catching two passes from Trevor Lawrence for 15 yards during Jacksonville’s 31-19 loss to the Arizona Cardinals.
Tyler Hall, cornerback, Los Angeles Rams: Did not record any statistics during the Rams’ 34-24 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Tyler Gentry, wide receiver, Buffalo Bills: Was not activated from the practice squad for the Bills’ 43-21 victory over the Washington Football Team.
Austin Fort, tight end, Tennessee Titans: Was not activated from the practice squad for the Titans’ 25-16 victory over the Indianapolis Colts.
Rico Gafford, wide receiver, Denver Broncos: Was not activated from the practice squad for the Broncs’ 26-0 victory over the New York Jets.
Eddie Yarbrough, defensive end, San Francisco 49ers: Yarbrough, who was released on Aug. 31, rejoined the Niners after being signed to the practice squad last Wednesday, bringing to total number of former UW players on NFL rosters to 14.