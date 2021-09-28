How former Wyoming Cowboys fared during Week 3 of the NFL season

Buffalo safety Micah Hyde summed it up after the Bills’ 43-21 victory over the Washington Football Team:

“That’s the offense we all know and love.”

For the handful of Wyoming fans, including athletics director Tom Burman, who attended Sunday’s game in Orchard Park, N.Y., after taking in the Cowboys’ 24-22 win at UConn, it was more like:

“That’s the Josh Allen we all know and love.”

Allen returned to his 2020 form, when he finished second in the NFL most valuable player voting behind Aaron Rodgers.

The former UW star passed for 358 yards with a career-high four touchdowns and no interceptions. Allen also ran for a touchdown.

A case could be made that the best offensive player (Allen) and defensive player (Logan Wilson) in the AFC last Sunday were teammates together in Laramie.

Wilson had 13 tackles and intercepted Ben Roethlisberger twice during Cincinnati’s 24-10 win over the Steelers in Pittsburgh.

The second-year linebacker from Casper leads the Bengals with 30 tackles and has all three of the team’s interceptions this season.