How former Wyoming Cowboys fared during Week 4 of the NFL season

Thursday Night Football had a bit of a Friday night lights feel for Casper viewers.
Two Natrona County High graduates, Logan Wilson and Taven Bryan, were on the field during Cincinnati’s 24-21 victory over Jacksonville.
Wilson, the former Wyoming linebacker, led the Bengals with 10 tackles and a sack of No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence. He leads the 3-1 Bengals with 40 tackles and three interceptions.
Bryan did not record any statistics for the Jaguars.
Jacksonville safety Andrew Wingard, Wilson’s former UW teammate, finished with seven tackles, including five solo stops. Tight end Jacob Hollister, another former UW standout, had one reception for five yards for the struggling Jags (0-4).
Here’s a look at how other former Wyoming Cowboys currently on NFL rosters fared during Week 4:
Josh Allen, quarterback, Buffalo Bills: Allen wore a hat with the Wyoming state flag on it and a Firebaugh Eagles sweatshirt – odes to the state where he played college football and the small California high school he attended – on the way in to Highmark Stadium. Then the Bills’ star finished 20-for-29 passing for 248 yards with two touchdowns and an interception during Buffalo’s 40-0 drubbing of the Houston Texans.
Chase Roullier, center, Washington Football Team: Started Washington’s 34-30 road victory over the Atlanta Falcons. Roullier snapped to Taylor Heinicke, who was 23-for-33 passing for 290 yards and three touchdowns.
Marcus Epps, safety, Philadelphia Eagles: Finished with two solo tackles during the Eagles’ 42-30 home loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.
Tashaun Gipson, safety, Chicago Bears: Was unavailable for Chicago’s 24-14 home victory over the Detroit Lions due to a hamstring injury.
Carl Granderson, defensive end, New Orleans Saints: Had one tackle during the Saints’ 27-21 home loss to the New York Giants.
Mike Purcell, defensive tackle, Denver Broncos: Finished with five tackles (four solo) and a quarterback hit during the Broncos’ 23-7 home loss to the Baltimore Ravens.
Tyler Hall, cornerback, Los Angeles Rams: Did not record any statistics during the Rams’ 37-20 home loss to the Arizona Cardinals.
Tanner Gentry, wide receiver, Buffalo Bills: Was not activated from the practice squad for the Bills’ 40-0 shutout of the Houston Texans.
Austin Fort, tight end, Tennessee Titans: Was not activated from the practice squad for the Titans’ 27-24 road loss to the New York Jets.
Rico Gafford, wide receiver, Denver Broncos: Was not activated from the practice squad for the Broncs’ 23-7 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.