How former Wyoming Cowboys fared during Week 4 of the NFL season

Thursday Night Football had a bit of a Friday night lights feel for Casper viewers.

Two Natrona County High graduates, Logan Wilson and Taven Bryan, were on the field during Cincinnati’s 24-21 victory over Jacksonville.

Wilson, the former Wyoming linebacker, led the Bengals with 10 tackles and a sack of No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence. He leads the 3-1 Bengals with 40 tackles and three interceptions.

Bryan did not record any statistics for the Jaguars.

Jacksonville safety Andrew Wingard, Wilson’s former UW teammate, finished with seven tackles, including five solo stops. Tight end Jacob Hollister, another former UW standout, had one reception for five yards for the struggling Jags (0-4).

Here’s a look at how other former Wyoming Cowboys currently on NFL rosters fared during Week 4:

Josh Allen, quarterback, Buffalo Bills: Allen wore a hat with the Wyoming state flag on it and a Firebaugh Eagles sweatshirt – odes to the state where he played college football and the small California high school he attended – on the way in to Highmark Stadium. Then the Bills’ star finished 20-for-29 passing for 248 yards with two touchdowns and an interception during Buffalo’s 40-0 drubbing of the Houston Texans.