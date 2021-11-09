How former Wyoming Cowboys fared in the NFL during Week 9

LARAMIE – Josh Allen ran into a Wyoming wall on Sunday.

Buffalo’s star quarterback finished 31-for-47 for 264 yards with no touchdowns, two interceptions and a lost fumble during the Bills’ 9-6 loss at Jacksonville.

Former Natrona County High standout and first-round NFL draft pick Taven Bryan sacked Allen twice during his best game of the season for the Jaguars.

“Taven is a dog at the end of the day," Jacksonville defensive end Dawuane Smoot told the Florida Times-Union. “There's a reason why he went first round. Really, if you just make him go forward, no one is going to stop him at the end of the day, and that's what he did.”

At the end of this given Sunday, Allen needed a hug and received one from former Wyoming Cowboys teammate Andrew Wingard, who had two tackles from his safety position for the Jaguars.

Two other former UW players, Jacksonville tight end Jacob Hollister (inactive) and Buffalo wide receiver Tanner Gentry (practice squad), did not play in the reunion game.

Allen will try to get the Bills (5-3) back on track against the New York Jets after getting sacked four times and throwing an interception to his Jacksonville namesake, defensive end Josh Allen.

"We played like (crap) and it starts with me," Allen said. "This loss stings, but we will be better because of it."

Here’s a look at how the other former Wyoming Cowboys currently on NFL rosters fared during Week 9:

Logan Wilson, linebacker, Cincinnati Bengals: Finished with six tackles (three solo) during the Bengals’ 41-16 home loss to the Cleveland Browns.

Marcus Epps, safety, Philadelphia Eagles: Finished with three tackles (two solo) and one pass defended during the Eagles’ 27-24 home loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

Tashaun Gipson, safety, Chicago Bears: Finished with four tackles (two solo) during the Bears’ 29-27 loss Monday night at the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Carl Granderson, defensive end, New Orleans Saints: Did not play in the Saints’ 27-25 home loss to the Atlanta Falcons due to a shoulder injury.

Mike Purcell, defensive tackle, Denver Broncos: Did not play in the Broncos’ 30-16 road win over the Dallas Cowboys due to a thumb injury.

Tyler Hall, cornerback, Los Angeles Rams: Did not record any statistics during the Rams’ 28-16 home loss to the Tennessee Titans.

Austin Fort, tight end, Tennessee Titans: Was not activated from the practice squad for the Titans’ 28-16 road win over the Los Angeles Rams.

Rico Gafford, wide receiver, Denver Broncos: Was not activated from the practice squad for the Broncos’ win over Dallas.

Eddie Yarbrough, defensive end, San Francisco 49ers: Was waived from the practice squad before the 49ers’ 31-17 home loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

Chase Roullier, center, Washington Football Team: Placed on the injured reserve list with a season-ending leg fracture.

