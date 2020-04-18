How is Logan Wilson preparing for the NFL Draft amid coronavirus shutdown?

LARAMIE -- Logan Wilson thought he’d be spending the last month making trips to visit with teams that had interest in him ahead of next week's NFL Draft. And when he wasn’t doing that, the former Wyoming linebacker figured he’d be working out back at his old stomping grounds.
But for Wilson and the rest of this year’s draft hopefuls, the pre-draft process has largely been a different experience.
With the coronavirus outbreak resulting in a nationwide shutdown, private workouts and in-person meetings between players and NFL teams have largely been nixed. The majority of those interactions have happened virtually through FaceTime or Zoom video conferencing, which is how Wilson said he’s met with the Buffalo Bills, New Orleans Saints, Kansas City Chiefs, Chicago Bears and New York Jets in recent weeks.
“And then just some phone calls with teams as well with some position coaches,” Wilson added.
A Casper native who played his high school ball at Natrona County High before becoming one of the most accomplished players in UW history, Wilson’s draft stock was rising before the shutdown. The 6-foot-2, 241-pounder drew rave reviews for his performance during Senior Bowl week before running the 40-yard dash in 4.63 seconds at the NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis, confirming the speed he flashed on tape during his four years as a starter at UW, where his 421 career tackles rank fourth in both school and Mountain West history.
UW was one of the few schools to get its annual Pro Day in before the sports world came to a halt, so Wilson got one last chance to perform position and agility drills in front of NFL personnel in early March. The next day, Wilson flew to Philadelphia for a visit with Eagles personnel and a tour of the team’s facilities. He had visits with other teams lined up, including the Chiefs, but the Eagles were the only team Wilson met with in person following his pro day workout.
“They shut everything down right after I came back,” Wilson said.
After spending most of his time before the combine training in California, Wilson arrived back on UW’s campus a few days before Pro Day with plans to stay in Laramie afterward to continue working out with UW strength coach Eric Donoval. But once sporting events began getting canceled and facilities started to close, Wilson went back to Casper to live with his father, Trevor.
Wilson said he’s been following a workout packet put together for him by Donoval. It mostly consists of in-home workouts, speed exercises and conditioning drills, which he’s been able to do at a local high school field in close proximity.
In all, Wilson said he’s still spending about an hour and a half at least five days a week trying to keep himself in football shape.
“(My dad) lives right next to Kelly Walsh High School, so I use that field and their complex whenever I need to do some speed work and conditioning type stuff,” said Wilson, who also had formal interviews with the Dallas Cowboys, New England Patriots and Las Vegas Raiders at the combine. “Then coming home and doing at-home workouts here where it’s more like resistance and strength training. I don’t have as much access to a full weight room, so to say, as I used to. It’s definitely a little bit different, but I’m just kind of working with what we’ve got right now.”
Wilson won’t have to wait much longer to find out where he’s headed next. The draft, which was originally scheduled to be held in Las Vegas but now will be held virtually, will start with the first round Thursday and continue with rounds 2-3 on Friday and rounds 4-7 on Saturday.
Now that draft week is finally here, Wilson said the reality of the moment is “kind of” starting to set in.
“It’ll hit me more once it gets closer,” he said, “but it’s definitely starting to build up.”
