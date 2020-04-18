How is Logan Wilson preparing for the NFL Draft amid coronavirus shutdown?

In all, Wilson said he’s still spending about an hour and a half at least five days a week trying to keep himself in football shape.

“(My dad) lives right next to Kelly Walsh High School, so I use that field and their complex whenever I need to do some speed work and conditioning type stuff,” said Wilson, who also had formal interviews with the Dallas Cowboys, New England Patriots and Las Vegas Raiders at the combine. “Then coming home and doing at-home workouts here where it’s more like resistance and strength training. I don’t have as much access to a full weight room, so to say, as I used to. It’s definitely a little bit different, but I’m just kind of working with what we’ve got right now.”

Wilson won’t have to wait much longer to find out where he’s headed next. The draft, which was originally scheduled to be held in Las Vegas but now will be held virtually, will start with the first round Thursday and continue with rounds 2-3 on Friday and rounds 4-7 on Saturday.

Now that draft week is finally here, Wilson said the reality of the moment is “kind of” starting to set in.

“It’ll hit me more once it gets closer,” he said, “but it’s definitely starting to build up.”

