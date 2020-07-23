How the Star-Tribune voted for the Mountain West preseason honors

6. New Mexico

Boise State has won three straight division titles, so until some knocks the Broncos off their perch, the reigning conference champ deserves the top spot. With more than 70 percent of its two-deep back from last season and a favorable home schedule (what's left of it anyway), Wyoming could be primed to pose a legitimate threat to Boise State. I went back and forth between the Cowboys and Air Force, an 11-win team last season, for the No. 2 spot, but the news that Air Force quarterback Donald Hammond III isn't likely to play this season after recently losing good standing as a cadet ultimately made the decision for me.

If there's a sleeper for me in the division, it's Colorado State, which needs to find a running game and a defense to complement what should again be one of the MW's most potent passing attacks.

West Division

1. San Diego State

2. Nevada

3. Hawaii

4. Fresno State

5. UNLV

6. San Jose State