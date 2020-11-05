How They Scored: Colorado State 34, Wyoming 24

Trey Smith 13 run (John Hoyland kick)

TIME: 8:57

DRIVE: 6 plays, 81 yards, 2:56

KEY PLAY: Levi Williams was under heavy pressure in the pocket with UW facing second-and-9 from its own 33, but he stepped up and found Isaiah Neyor for a 33-yard completion to move the Cowboys into CSU territory.

Colorado State 24, Wyoming 7

O'Brien 1 run (Liss kick)

TIME: 5:38

DRIVE: 9 plays, 75 yards, 3:19

KEY PLAY: UW had the Rams backed up at their own 28, but O’Brien used his legs to extend the drive when he scrambled for 9 yards on third-and-7, CSU’s only third down of the possession.

Colorado State 24, Wyoming 14

Xazavian Valladay 2 run (Hoyland kick)

TIME: 2:34

DRIVE: 6 plays, 75 yards, 3:04