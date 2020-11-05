How They Scored: Colorado State 34, Wyoming 24

Colorado State 34, Wyoming 24
Wyoming;0;14;3;7;24
Colorado State;14;10;7;3;34
FIRST QUARTER
Colorado State 7, Wyoming 0
Marshaun Cameron 30 interception return (Robert Liss kick)
TIME: 12:03
Colorado State 14, Wyoming 0
Trey McBride 29 pass from Patrick O'Brien (Liss kick)
TIME: 9:13
DRIVE: 1 play, 29 yards, 0:07
SECOND QUARTER
Colorado State 17, Wyoming 0
Liss 29 FG
TIME: 11:58
DRIVE: 10 plays, 61 yards, 3:40
KEY PLAY: With CSU facing third-and-13 from its own 25-yard line, Dante Wright turned a screen pass into a 15-yard gain to keep the drive alive.
Colorado State 17, Wyoming 7
Trey Smith 13 run (John Hoyland kick)
TIME: 8:57
DRIVE: 6 plays, 81 yards, 2:56
KEY PLAY: Levi Williams was under heavy pressure in the pocket with UW facing second-and-9 from its own 33, but he stepped up and found Isaiah Neyor for a 33-yard completion to move the Cowboys into CSU territory.
Colorado State 24, Wyoming 7
O'Brien 1 run (Liss kick)
TIME: 5:38
DRIVE: 9 plays, 75 yards, 3:19
KEY PLAY: UW had the Rams backed up at their own 28, but O’Brien used his legs to extend the drive when he scrambled for 9 yards on third-and-7, CSU’s only third down of the possession.
Colorado State 24, Wyoming 14
Xazavian Valladay 2 run (Hoyland kick)
TIME: 2:34
DRIVE: 6 plays, 75 yards, 3:04
KEY PLAY: Williams connected with Ayden Eberhardt for a 56-yard completion to move the Cowboys to CSU’s 3 before Valladay punched it in two plays later.
THIRD QUARTER
Colorado State 24, Wyoming 17
Hoyland 25 FB
TIME: 4:24
DRIVE: 11 plays, 80 yards, 6:02
KEY PLAY: CSU busted a coverage with UW facing third-and-7 from its own 35, and Williams found a wide-open Treyton Welch for a 25-yard gain to set up Hoyland’s field goal.
Colorado State 31, Wyoming 17
McBride 38 pass from O'Brien (Liss kick)
TIME: 3:18
DRIVE: 4 plays, 53 yards, 0:59
KEY PLAY: O'Brien found a soft spot in UW's secondary up the seam and drug Keyon Blankenbaker the final 5 yards for his second TD of the night.
FOURTH QUARTER
Colorado State 31, Wyoming 24
Levi Williams 3 run (Hoyland kick)
TIME: 8:18
DRIVE: 8 plays, 56 yards, 3:22
KEY PLAY: Williams found tight end Jackson Marcotte for a 12-yard completion on third-and-10 from CSU's 41 to keep the drive alive.
Colorado State 34, Wyoming 24
Liss 48 FG
TIME: 2:46
DRIVE: 11 plays, 46 yards, 5:32
KEY PLAY: With CSU facing third-and-8 near midfield, O'Brien fit a pass over a linebacker and in front of a safety to Dante Wright for 16 yards, moving the chains for the Rams.
