How They Scored: Colorado State 34, Wyoming 24
How They Scored: Colorado State 34, Wyoming 24

UW at CSU - INT return

Colorado State defensive back Marshaun Cameron heads to the end zone for a touchdown in the Rams' game against Wyoming on Thursday at Canvas Stadium in Fort Collins, Colo.

 Andy Cross, The Denver Post

Colorado State 34, Wyoming 24

Wyoming;0;14;3;7;24

Colorado State;14;10;7;3;34

FIRST QUARTER

Colorado State 7, Wyoming 0

Marshaun Cameron 30 interception return (Robert Liss kick)

TIME: 12:03

Colorado State 14, Wyoming 0

Trey McBride 29 pass from Patrick O'Brien (Liss kick)

TIME: 9:13

DRIVE: 1 play, 29 yards, 0:07

SECOND QUARTER

Colorado State 17, Wyoming 0

Liss 29 FG

TIME: 11:58

DRIVE: 10 plays, 61 yards, 3:40

KEY PLAY: With CSU facing third-and-13 from its own 25-yard line, Dante Wright turned a screen pass into a 15-yard gain to keep the drive alive.

Colorado State 17, Wyoming 7

Trey Smith 13 run (John Hoyland kick)

TIME: 8:57

DRIVE: 6 plays, 81 yards, 2:56

KEY PLAY: Levi Williams was under heavy pressure in the pocket with UW facing second-and-9 from its own 33, but he stepped up and found Isaiah Neyor for a 33-yard completion to move the Cowboys into CSU territory.

Colorado State 24, Wyoming 7

O'Brien 1 run (Liss kick)

TIME: 5:38

DRIVE: 9 plays, 75 yards, 3:19

KEY PLAY: UW had the Rams backed up at their own 28, but O’Brien used his legs to extend the drive when he scrambled for 9 yards on third-and-7, CSU’s only third down of the possession.

Colorado State 24, Wyoming 14

Xazavian Valladay 2 run (Hoyland kick)

TIME: 2:34

DRIVE: 6 plays, 75 yards, 3:04

KEY PLAY: Williams connected with Ayden Eberhardt for a 56-yard completion to move the Cowboys to CSU’s 3 before Valladay punched it in two plays later.

THIRD QUARTER

Colorado State 24, Wyoming 17

Hoyland 25 FB

TIME: 4:24

DRIVE: 11 plays, 80 yards, 6:02

KEY PLAY: CSU busted a coverage with UW facing third-and-7 from its own 35, and Williams found a wide-open Treyton Welch for a 25-yard gain to set up Hoyland’s field goal.

Colorado State 31, Wyoming 17

McBride 38 pass from O'Brien (Liss kick)

TIME: 3:18

DRIVE: 4 plays, 53 yards, 0:59

KEY PLAY: O'Brien found a soft spot in UW's secondary up the seam and drug Keyon Blankenbaker the final 5 yards for his second TD of the night.

FOURTH QUARTER

Colorado State 31, Wyoming 24

Levi Williams 3 run (Hoyland kick)

TIME: 8:18

DRIVE: 8 plays, 56 yards, 3:22

KEY PLAY: Williams found tight end Jackson Marcotte for a 12-yard completion on third-and-10 from CSU's 41 to keep the drive alive.

Colorado State 34, Wyoming 24

Liss 48 FG

TIME: 2:46

DRIVE: 11 plays, 46 yards, 5:32

KEY PLAY: With CSU facing third-and-8 near midfield, O'Brien fit a pass over a linebacker and in front of a safety to Dante Wright for 16 yards, moving the chains for the Rams.

