How They Scored: New Mexico 17, Wyoming 16

New Mexico 17, Wyoming 16
Wyoming;3;10;0;3;16
New Mexico;0;10;0;7;17
FIRST QUARTER
Wyoming 3, New Mexico 0
John Hoyland 29 FG
TIME: 11:42
DRIVE: 4 plays, 3 yards, 0:55
KEY PLAY: Linebacker Charles Hicks recovered a fumble deep in New Mexico territory to set Wyoming's offense up with prime field position.
SECOND QUARTER
New Mexico 7, Wyoming 3
Nathaniel Jones 21 run (Donovan Murphree kick)
TIME: 14:53
DRIVE: 9 plays, 59 yards, 4:39
KEY PLAY: Jones broke the scoring run outside.
Wyoming 10, New Mexico 7
Trey Smith 58 run (Hoyland kick)
TIME: 8:56
DRIVE: 2 plays, 74 yards, 0:00
KEY PLAY: Smith broke through the right side of the line untouched for the score.
Wyoming 10, New Mexico 10
Murphree 40 FG
TIME: 6:11
DRIVE: 5 plays, 2 yards, 2:35
KEY PLAY: On third-and-17 from UW's 32-yard line, Connor Genal completed a 9-yard screen pass to Bobby Cole to make for a shorter field-goal attempt.
Wyoming 13, New Mexico 10
Hoyland 26 FG
TIME: 2:31
DRIVE: 8 plays, 68 yards, 3:32
KEY PLAY: Levi Williams went up top to Isaiah Neyor for a 54-yard completion to move UW to the Lobos' 13.
FOURTH QUARTER
Wyoming 16, New Mexico 10
Hoyland 25 FG
TIME: 13:08
DRIVE: 9 plays, 85 yards, 3:28
KEY PLAY: Backed up at its own 8, UW dialed up an end-around to Neyor, who scampered 58 yards to get the Cowboys into UNM territory.
New Mexico 17, Wyoming 16
Bobby Cole 44 pass from Isaiah Chavez (Murphree kick)
TIME: 6:22
DRIVE: 2 plays, 47 yards, 0:54
KEY PLAY: Nick Null got off a punt that only covered 28 yards to set UNM's offense up near midfield.
