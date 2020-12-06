 Skip to main content
How They Scored: New Mexico 17, Wyoming 16
New Mexico 17, Wyoming 16

Wyoming;3;10;0;3;16

New Mexico;0;10;0;7;17

FIRST QUARTER

Wyoming 3, New Mexico 0

John Hoyland 29 FG

TIME: 11:42

DRIVE: 4 plays, 3 yards, 0:55

KEY PLAY: Linebacker Charles Hicks recovered a fumble deep in New Mexico territory to set Wyoming's offense up with prime field position.

SECOND QUARTER

New Mexico 7, Wyoming 3

Nathaniel Jones 21 run (Donovan Murphree kick)

TIME: 14:53

DRIVE: 9 plays, 59 yards, 4:39

KEY PLAY: Jones broke the scoring run outside.

Wyoming 10, New Mexico 7

Trey Smith 58 run (Hoyland kick)

TIME: 8:56

DRIVE: 2 plays, 74 yards, 0:00

KEY PLAY: Smith broke through the right side of the line untouched for the score.

Wyoming 10, New Mexico 10

Murphree 40 FG

TIME: 6:11

DRIVE: 5 plays, 2 yards, 2:35

KEY PLAY: On third-and-17 from UW's 32-yard line, Connor Genal completed a 9-yard screen pass to Bobby Cole to make for a shorter field-goal attempt.

Wyoming 13, New Mexico 10

Hoyland 26 FG

TIME: 2:31

DRIVE: 8 plays, 68 yards, 3:32

KEY PLAY: Levi Williams went up top to Isaiah Neyor for a 54-yard completion to move UW to the Lobos' 13.

FOURTH QUARTER

Wyoming 16, New Mexico 10

Hoyland 25 FG

TIME: 13:08

DRIVE: 9 plays, 85 yards, 3:28

KEY PLAY: Backed up at its own 8, UW dialed up an end-around to Neyor, who scampered 58 yards to get the Cowboys into UNM territory.

New Mexico 17, Wyoming 16

Bobby Cole 44 pass from Isaiah Chavez (Murphree kick)

TIME: 6:22

DRIVE: 2 plays, 47 yards, 0:54

KEY PLAY: Nick Null got off a punt that only covered 28 yards to set UNM's offense up near midfield.

