How They Scored: Wyoming 19, Montana State 16
How They Scored: Wyoming 19, Montana State 16

  • Updated
UW v. Montana

Wyoming's Ayden Eberhardt catches a pass from Sean Chambers during the fourth quarter of the Cowboys' game against Montana State on Saturday at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie.

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

Wyoming 19, Montana State 16

Montana State;7;0;0;9;16

Wyoming;0;3;0;16;19

FIRST QUARTER

Montana State 7, Wyoming 0

Lance McCutcheon 15 pass from Matthew McKay (Blake Gessner kick)

TIME: 11:43

DRIVE: 1 play, 15 yards, 4 seconds

KEY PLAY: Following a Sean Chambers interception, McKay made the Pokes pay by throwing a perfect pass to McCutcheon on the next snap.

SECOND QUARTER

Montana State 7, Wyoming 3

John Hoyland 37 FG

TIME: 3:15

DRIVE: 8 plays, 40 yards 3:55

KEY PLAY: Chambers connected with Isaiah Neyor for a 21-yard completion to get UW inside Hoyland's range. 

FOURTH QUARTER

Wyoming 9, Montana State 7

Xazavian Valladay 2 run (attempt failed)

TIME: 13:36

DRIVE: 8 plays, 52 yards, 3:31

KEY PLAY: Montana State defensive end Daniel Hardy was called for pass-interference and taunting penalties on a third-down play to put UW in a first-and-goal situation. 

Montana State 10, Wyoming 9

Blake Gessner 52 FG

TIME: 10:23

DRIVE: 7 plays, 40 yards, 3:13

KEY PLAYS: Isaiah Ifanse had two 21-yard runs to put Gessner in position for the long field goal try.

Wyoming 12, Montana State 10

John Hoyland 25 FG

TIME: 4:03

DRIVE: 13 plays, 67 yards, 6:20

KEY PLAY: Chambers found Eberhardt down the UW sideline for a 31-yard pass play.

Montana State 16, Wyoming 12

Treyton Pickering 1 pass from Matthew McKay (run failed)

TIME: 2:17

DRIVE: 5 plays, 75 yards, 1:46

KEY PLAY: McKay completed a 30-yard pass to Lance McCutcheon, who made a brilliant catch at the 1-yard line to set up Pickering's go-ahead score.

Wyoming 19, Montana State 16

Treytoin Welch 20 pass from Sean Chambers (Hoyland kick)

TIME: 0:47

DRIVE: 8 plays, 75 yards, 1:30

KEY PLAY: Chambers found Joshua Cobbs for a 24-yard gain to get the drive jumpstarted.

