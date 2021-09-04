How They Scored: Wyoming 19, Montana State 16

Wyoming 19, Montana State 16
Montana State;7;0;0;9;16
Wyoming;0;3;0;16;19
FIRST QUARTER
Montana State 7, Wyoming 0
Lance McCutcheon 15 pass from Matthew McKay (Blake Gessner kick)
TIME: 11:43
DRIVE: 1 play, 15 yards, 4 seconds
KEY PLAY: Following a Sean Chambers interception, McKay made the Pokes pay by throwing a perfect pass to McCutcheon on the next snap.
SECOND QUARTER
Montana State 7, Wyoming 3
John Hoyland 37 FG
TIME: 3:15
DRIVE: 8 plays, 40 yards 3:55
KEY PLAY: Chambers connected with Isaiah Neyor for a 21-yard completion to get UW inside Hoyland's range.
FOURTH QUARTER
Wyoming 9, Montana State 7
Xazavian Valladay 2 run (attempt failed)
TIME: 13:36
DRIVE: 8 plays, 52 yards, 3:31
KEY PLAY: Montana State defensive end Daniel Hardy was called for pass-interference and taunting penalties on a third-down play to put UW in a first-and-goal situation.
Montana State 10, Wyoming 9
Blake Gessner 52 FG
TIME: 10:23
DRIVE: 7 plays, 40 yards, 3:13
KEY PLAYS: Isaiah Ifanse had two 21-yard runs to put Gessner in position for the long field goal try.
Wyoming 12, Montana State 10
John Hoyland 25 FG
TIME: 4:03
DRIVE: 13 plays, 67 yards, 6:20
KEY PLAY: Chambers found Eberhardt down the UW sideline for a 31-yard pass play.
Montana State 16, Wyoming 12
Treyton Pickering 1 pass from Matthew McKay (run failed)
TIME: 2:17
DRIVE: 5 plays, 75 yards, 1:46
KEY PLAY: McKay completed a 30-yard pass to Lance McCutcheon, who made a brilliant catch at the 1-yard line to set up Pickering's go-ahead score.
Wyoming 19, Montana State 16
Treytoin Welch 20 pass from Sean Chambers (Hoyland kick)
TIME: 0:47
DRIVE: 8 plays, 75 yards, 1:30
KEY PLAY: Chambers found Joshua Cobbs for a 24-yard gain to get the drive jumpstarted.