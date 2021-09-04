How They Scored: Wyoming 19, Montana State 16

TIME: 13:36

DRIVE: 8 plays, 52 yards, 3:31

KEY PLAY: Montana State defensive end Daniel Hardy was called for pass-interference and taunting penalties on a third-down play to put UW in a first-and-goal situation.

Montana State 10, Wyoming 9

Blake Gessner 52 FG

TIME: 10:23

DRIVE: 7 plays, 40 yards, 3:13

KEY PLAYS: Isaiah Ifanse had two 21-yard runs to put Gessner in position for the long field goal try.

Wyoming 12, Montana State 10

John Hoyland 25 FG

TIME: 4:03

DRIVE: 13 plays, 67 yards, 6:20

KEY PLAY: Chambers found Eberhardt down the UW sideline for a 31-yard pass play.

Montana State 16, Wyoming 12

Treyton Pickering 1 pass from Matthew McKay (run failed)