How They Scored: Wyoming 31, Hawaii 7
Valladay run vs Hawaii 1

Wyoming running back Xaxavian Valladay runs for yardage in the first half of the Cowboys' game against Hawaii on Friday at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie.

 Kyle Spradley, UW Athletics

Wyoming 31, Hawaii 7

Hawaii;0;7;0;0;7

Wyoming;10;0;7;14;31

FIRST QUARTER

Wyoming 7, Hawaii 0

Xavazian Valladay 18 run (John Hoyland kick)

TIME: 12:53

DRIVE: 5 plays, 62 yards, 2:07.

KEY PLAY: Valladay broke off a 21-yard run on the Cowboys' third play from scrimmage before finishing off the scoring drive two plays later.

Wyoming 10, Hawaii 0

Hoyland 30 FG

TIME: 9:55

DRIVE: 6 plays, 12 yards, 2:19.

KEY PLAY: UW caught a break when the ball slipped out of Hawaii QB Chevan Cordeiro's hand while he attempted to throw a pass. The Cowboys recovered the fumble to set the offense up at UH's 25-yard line.

SECOND QUARTER

Wyoming 10, Hawaii 7

Dae Dae Hunter 3 run (Matthew Shipley kick)

TIME: 1:04

DRIVE: 6 plays, 80 yards, 2:35.

KEY PLAY: Cordeiro found Zion Bowens behind the UW defense for a 47-yard completion to set the Warriors up inside the Cowboys' 5.

THIRD QUARTER

Wyoming 17, Hawaii 7

Trey Smith 1 run (Hoyland kick)

TIME: 4:22

DRIVE: 11 plays, 75 yards, 4:51.

KEY PLAY: With UW facing third-and-7 from its own 28, Williams found Dontae Crow along the sideline for a 25-yard completion to keep the drive alive.

FOURTH QUARTER

Wyoming 24, Hawaii 7

Valladay 6 run (Hoyland kick)

TIME: 8:19

DRIVE: 4 plays, 17 yards, 1:48.

KEY PLAY: Linebacker Charles Hicks gave UW's offense another short field when he intercepted Cordeiro's pass off the body of a UH receiver and returned it 47 yards deep into UH territory.

Wyoming 31, Hawaii 7

Smith 2 run (Hoyland kick)

TIME: 1:48

DRIVE: 8 plays, 38 yards, 4:38

KEY PLAY: Valladay drove ahead for a 2-yard run on fourth-and-short from UH's 17 before Smith capped UW's final scoring drive two plays later.

