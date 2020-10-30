How They Scored: Wyoming 31, Hawaii 7

Wyoming 31, Hawaii 7
FIRST QUARTER
Wyoming 7, Hawaii 0
Xavazian Valladay 18 run (John Hoyland kick)
TIME: 12:53
DRIVE: 5 plays, 62 yards, 2:07.
KEY PLAY: Valladay broke off a 21-yard run on the Cowboys' third play from scrimmage before finishing off the scoring drive two plays later.
Wyoming 10, Hawaii 0
Hoyland 30 FG
TIME: 9:55
DRIVE: 6 plays, 12 yards, 2:19.
KEY PLAY: UW caught a break when the ball slipped out of Hawaii QB Chevan Cordeiro's hand while he attempted to throw a pass. The Cowboys recovered the fumble to set the offense up at UH's 25-yard line.
SECOND QUARTER
Wyoming 10, Hawaii 7
Dae Dae Hunter 3 run (Matthew Shipley kick)
TIME: 1:04
DRIVE: 6 plays, 80 yards, 2:35.
KEY PLAY: Cordeiro found Zion Bowens behind the UW defense for a 47-yard completion to set the Warriors up inside the Cowboys' 5.
THIRD QUARTER
Wyoming 17, Hawaii 7
Trey Smith 1 run (Hoyland kick)
TIME: 4:22
DRIVE: 11 plays, 75 yards, 4:51.
KEY PLAY: With UW facing third-and-7 from its own 28, Williams found Dontae Crow along the sideline for a 25-yard completion to keep the drive alive.
FOURTH QUARTER
Wyoming 24, Hawaii 7
Valladay 6 run (Hoyland kick)
TIME: 8:19
DRIVE: 4 plays, 17 yards, 1:48.
KEY PLAY: Linebacker Charles Hicks gave UW's offense another short field when he intercepted Cordeiro's pass off the body of a UH receiver and returned it 47 yards deep into UH territory.
Wyoming 31, Hawaii 7
Smith 2 run (Hoyland kick)
TIME: 1:48
DRIVE: 8 plays, 38 yards, 4:38
KEY PLAY: Valladay drove ahead for a 2-yard run on fourth-and-short from UH's 17 before Smith capped UW's final scoring drive two plays later.
