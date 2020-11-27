How They Scored: Wyoming 45, UNLV 14

TIME: 5:27

DRIVE: 5 plays, 31 yards, 2:04

KEY PLAY: The Cowboys’ offense was set up with another short field when Cameron Smith recovered UNLV’s botched snap. It gave UW the ball at UNLV’s 31.

Wyoming 38, UNLV 7

Smith 28 run (Hoyland kick)

TIME: 1:19

DRIVE: 5 plays, 56 yards, 2:14

KEY PLAY: Smith looked as if he was bottled up near the line of scrimmage, but he broke free and rumbled for 28 yards to finish off the drive.

FOURTH QUARTER

Wyoming 45, UNLV 7

Brett Brenton 19 run (Hoyland kick)

TIME: 7:37

DRIVE: 8 plays, 79 yards, 3:55

KEY PLAY: Brett Brenton ripped off an 18-yard run to get UW into UNLV territory again before finding the end zone two plays later.

Wyoming 45, UNLV 14