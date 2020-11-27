How They Scored: Wyoming 45, UNLV 14

Wyoming 45, UNLV 14
Wyoming 10 7 21 7
UNLV 0 7 0 7
FIRST QUARTER
Wyoming 7, UNLV 0
Xazavian Valladay 78 run (John Hoyland kick)
TIME: 14:02
DRIVE: 2 plays, 75 yards, 0:58
KEY PLAY: After a false start pushed Wyoming behind the chains, Valladay busted through the middle of UNLV’s defense for the long score on the Cowboys’ second offensive snap.
Wyoming 10, UNLV 0
Hoyland 36 FG
TIME: 6:52
DRIVE: 14 plays, 54 yards, 5:51
KEY PLAY: Williams found Dontae Crow over the middle for 13 yards on third-and-9 inside UNLV territory to keep the drive alive.
SECOND QUARTER
Wyoming 17, UNLV 0
Levi Williams 15 run (Hoyland kick)
TIME: 8:00
DRIVE: 9 plays, 75 yards, 4:15
KEY PLAY: With UW facing third-and-1 near midfield, Williams kept on a zone read and ran for 12 yards for a fresh set of downs.
Wyoming 17, UNLV 7
Max Gilliam 2 run (Daniel Gutierrez kick)
TIME: 0:05
DRIVE: 10 plays, 98 yards, 2:52
KEY PLAY: Gilliam connected with Giovannai Fauolo Sr. on third down near midfield to keep alive UNLV’s first possession that reached UW territory.
THIRD QUARTER
Wyoming 24, UNLV 7
Williams 1 run (Hoyland kick)
TIME: 8:27
DRIVE: 9 plays, 47 yards, 4:43
KEY PLAY: UNLV went for it on fourth-and-3 near midfield on its first possession of the second half, but Esaias Gandy tackled Charles Williams for a 7-yard loss to set UW’s offense up with a short field.
Wyoming 31, UNLV 7
Williams 1 run (Hoyland kick)
TIME: 5:27
DRIVE: 5 plays, 31 yards, 2:04
KEY PLAY: The Cowboys’ offense was set up with another short field when Cameron Smith recovered UNLV’s botched snap. It gave UW the ball at UNLV’s 31.
Wyoming 38, UNLV 7
Smith 28 run (Hoyland kick)
TIME: 1:19
DRIVE: 5 plays, 56 yards, 2:14
KEY PLAY: Smith looked as if he was bottled up near the line of scrimmage, but he broke free and rumbled for 28 yards to finish off the drive.
FOURTH QUARTER
Wyoming 45, UNLV 7
Brett Brenton 19 run (Hoyland kick)
TIME: 7:37
DRIVE: 8 plays, 79 yards, 3:55
KEY PLAY: Brett Brenton ripped off an 18-yard run to get UW into UNLV territory again before finding the end zone two plays later.
Wyoming 45, UNLV 14
Doug Brumfield 8 run (Gutierrez kick)
TIME: 4:20
DRIVE: 9 plays, 75 yards, 3:17
KEY PLAY: Brumfield connected with Kyle Williams for a 35-yard completion on third-and-long to keep the drive alive.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!