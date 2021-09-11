How They Scored: Wyoming 50 Northern Illinois 43

THIRD QUARTER

Wyoming 28, Northern Illinois 16 Ratkovich 1 run (pass failed) TIME: 10:31 DRIVE: 11 plays, 75 yards, 4:29 KEY PLAY: Lombardi avoided a sack and completed a 13-yard pass on fourth-and-2 down to the 1-yard line Wyoming 35, Northern Illinois 16 Neyor 5 run (Hoyland kick) TIME: 6:50 DRIVE: 8 plays, 65 yards, 3:41 KEY PLAY: Chambers completed a 40-yard pass to Valladay while being hit Wyoming 42, Northern Illinois 16 Chad Muma 23 interception return (Hoyland kick) TIME: 6:03 Wyoming 42, Northern Illinois 22 Treyvon Rudolph 40 pass from Rocky Lombardi (pass failed) TIME: 4:34 DRIVE: 4 plays, 70 yards, 1:23 KEY PLAY: Harrison Waylee started to gash UW with runs of 8 and 9 yards to loosen the secondary up for Lomardi’s deep shot

FOURTH QUARTER

Wyoming 42, Northern Illinois 29 Harrison Waylee 75 run (Richardson kick) TIME: 12:48 DRIVE: 4 plays, 86 yards, 1:30 KEY PLAY: NIU’s defense came up with a stop on fourth-and-1 at its own 10-yard line to shift the momentum four snaps before Waylee’s long touchdown Wyoming 42, Northern Illinois 36 Waylee 14 run (Richardson kick) TIME: 12:35 DRIVE: 2 plays, 14 yards, 0:07 KEY PLAY: Chambers and Valladay misconnected on a lateral that was recovered by NIU at the UW 14 Northern Illinois 43, Wyoming 42 Ratkovich 3 run (Richardson kick) TIME: 4:56 DRIVE: 10 plays, 45 yards, 5:02 KEY PLAY: Lombardi completed a 4-yard pass to Mohamed Toure on third-and-3 Wyoming 50, Northern Illinois 43 Chambers 9 run (Neyor pass from Chambers) TIME: 1:35 DRIVE: 11 plays, 75 yards, 3:21 KEY PLAY: Neyor caught a 30-yard pass on second-and-9 at the NIU 34 to set up Chambers’ winning score