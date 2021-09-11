How They Scored: Wyoming 50 Northern Illinois 43

Wyoming 50, Northern Illinois 43
Wyoming 14 14 14 8 50 Northern Illinois 3 7 12 21 43
FIRST QUARTER
Wyoming 7, Northern Illinois 0 Titus Swen 22 run (John Hoyland kick) TIME: 11:16 DRIVE: 8 plays, 75 yards, 3:44 KEY PLAY: Sean Chambers connected with Alex Brown for 7 yards on third-and-5 at the NIU 39 Wyoming 14, Northern Illinois 0 Isaiah Neyor 33 pass from Sean Chambers (Hoyland kick) TIME: 8:27 DRIVE: 3 plays, 50 yards, 1:21 KEY PLAY: Neyor’s 33-yard touchdown grab was the first of his career Wyoming 14, Northern Illinois 3 John Richardson 46 FG TIME: 0:11 DRIVE: 9 plays, 42 yards, 2:46 KEY PLAY: Chad Muma made an open-field tackle at the UW 28 to prevent an NIU first down and force a field goal attempt
SECOND QUARTER
Wyoming 21, Northern Illinois 3 Xazavian Valladay 7 run (Hoyland kick) TIME: 12:21 DRIVE: 1 play, 22 yards, 0:12 KEY PLAY: Rome Weber intercepted Rocky Lombardi at the NIU 14 to set up the short scoring drive Wyoming 21, Northern Illinois 10 Clint Ratkovich 1 run (Richardson kick) TIME: 8:18 DRIVE: 8 plays, 75 yards, 4:03 KEY PLAY: Ratkovich broke an Easton Gibbs’ tackle and ran for 52 yards on third-and-2 to set up his first TD Wyoming 28, Northern Illinois 10 Neyor 19 from Chambers (Hoyland kick) TIME: 5:06 DRIVE: 11 plays, 65 yards, 5:06 KEY PLAY: Xazavian Valladay moved the chains with a 7-yard run on third-and-5 to at the NIU 38 keep the drive going
THIRD QUARTER
Wyoming 28, Northern Illinois 16 Ratkovich 1 run (pass failed) TIME: 10:31 DRIVE: 11 plays, 75 yards, 4:29 KEY PLAY: Lombardi avoided a sack and completed a 13-yard pass on fourth-and-2 down to the 1-yard line Wyoming 35, Northern Illinois 16 Neyor 5 run (Hoyland kick) TIME: 6:50 DRIVE: 8 plays, 65 yards, 3:41 KEY PLAY: Chambers completed a 40-yard pass to Valladay while being hit Wyoming 42, Northern Illinois 16 Chad Muma 23 interception return (Hoyland kick) TIME: 6:03 Wyoming 42, Northern Illinois 22 Treyvon Rudolph 40 pass from Rocky Lombardi (pass failed) TIME: 4:34 DRIVE: 4 plays, 70 yards, 1:23 KEY PLAY: Harrison Waylee started to gash UW with runs of 8 and 9 yards to loosen the secondary up for Lomardi’s deep shot
FOURTH QUARTER
Wyoming 42, Northern Illinois 29 Harrison Waylee 75 run (Richardson kick) TIME: 12:48 DRIVE: 4 plays, 86 yards, 1:30 KEY PLAY: NIU’s defense came up with a stop on fourth-and-1 at its own 10-yard line to shift the momentum four snaps before Waylee’s long touchdown Wyoming 42, Northern Illinois 36 Waylee 14 run (Richardson kick) TIME: 12:35 DRIVE: 2 plays, 14 yards, 0:07 KEY PLAY: Chambers and Valladay misconnected on a lateral that was recovered by NIU at the UW 14 Northern Illinois 43, Wyoming 42 Ratkovich 3 run (Richardson kick) TIME: 4:56 DRIVE: 10 plays, 45 yards, 5:02 KEY PLAY: Lombardi completed a 4-yard pass to Mohamed Toure on third-and-3 Wyoming 50, Northern Illinois 43 Chambers 9 run (Neyor pass from Chambers) TIME: 1:35 DRIVE: 11 plays, 75 yards, 3:21 KEY PLAY: Neyor caught a 30-yard pass on second-and-9 at the NIU 34 to set up Chambers’ winning score
