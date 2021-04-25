How Tim Polasek's personality is showing up in the operation of Wyoming's offense

Polasek said that’s no accident. His approach has long been part of his personality, particularly on the field.

“Just the understanding that if the kids give you everything, they deserve your best effort,” Polasek said. “And I really believe for us to go out there and enjoy the practice, you’ve got to have a great amount of care for your teammates and you’ve got to really be into it.”

Polasek is all about being alert, assertive and efficient. It’s why the Cowboys were already what Polasek estimated to be “93 or 94 percent” done installing the offense by the midway point of the spring not counting some situational packages. UW held its ninth practice, a scrimmage, on Saturday.

Everything is seemingly moving faster in Polasek’s offense. There are more shifts and motioning, according to some players, but even the time it takes the offense to get up to the line of scrimmage after each play is shortening, which hasn’t gone unnoticed by linebacker Charles Hicks, who admitted he’s gotten winded at times trying to keep up.

“They’re getting on the ball quick, lining up fast and snapping that ball,” Hicks said. “So that makes us have to line up faster. They’re trying to throw us off every day, so there’s definitely a difference for sure.”