You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
How to watch Wyoming's Logan Wilson go through on-field workouts at the NFL Scouting Combine
View Comments

How to watch Wyoming's Logan Wilson go through on-field workouts at the NFL Scouting Combine

{{featured_button_text}}
123119-Arizona Bowl ADV-p9.JPG

Wyoming linebacker Logan Wilson speaks to media members during a press conference for the Arizona Bowl at the Marriott AC Hotel on Dec. 30, 2019, in Tucson, Ariz.

 Rebecca Sasnett, Arizona Daily Star

Many of the nation's top draft-eligible players have descended on Indianapolis this week for the NFL Scouting Combine. Soon, they will begin one of the most important aspects of the week-long job interview in the form of on-field workouts.

That includes former Wyoming linebacker Logan Wilson.

Wilson and the rest of the linebackers will go through drills Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium. Defensive linemen will also work out that day. The on-field workouts, which include the vertical jump, 3-cone drill and 40-yard dash, will be televised on the NFL Network beginning at 2 p.m. Mountain Time. The network's coverage is scheduled to run until 9 p.m. MT.

Wilson, a Casper native who played his prep ball at Natrona County High School, is UW's lone representative at this year's combine, which will conclude Sunday.

The NFL Network will televise all of the on-field workouts, which begin Thursday with quarterbacks, receivers and tight ends. Here's the complete broadcast schedule (all times listed are MT):

Thursday: Quarterbacks, wide receivers, tight ends (2-9 p.m.)

Friday: Running backs, offensive linemen, special teamers (2-9 p.m.)

Saturday: Linebackers, defensive linemen (2-9 p.m.)

Sunday: Defensive backs (noon-5 p.m.)

Follow UW athletics beat writer Davis Potter on Twitter at @DavisEPotter.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

College Sports Reporter

Davis Potter is the University of Wyoming athletics reporter. An Alabama native and 2011 Auburn University graduate, Potter joined the Star-Tribune in 2018 after five years covering Ole Miss and the Southeastern Conference. He lives in Laramie.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News