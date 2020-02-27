How to watch Wyoming's Logan Wilson go through on-field workouts at the NFL Scouting Combine

Many of the nation's top draft-eligible players have descended on Indianapolis this week for the NFL Scouting Combine. Soon, they will begin one of the most important aspects of the week-long job interview in the form of on-field workouts.

That includes former Wyoming linebacker Logan Wilson.

Wilson and the rest of the linebackers will go through drills Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium. Defensive linemen will also work out that day. The on-field workouts, which include the vertical jump, 3-cone drill and 40-yard dash, will be televised on the NFL Network beginning at 2 p.m. Mountain Time. The network's coverage is scheduled to run until 9 p.m. MT.

Wilson, a Casper native who played his prep ball at Natrona County High School, is UW's lone representative at this year's combine, which will conclude Sunday.

The NFL Network will televise all of the on-field workouts, which begin Thursday with quarterbacks, receivers and tight ends. Here's the complete broadcast schedule (all times listed are MT):

Thursday: Quarterbacks, wide receivers, tight ends (2-9 p.m.)

Friday: Running backs, offensive linemen, special teamers (2-9 p.m.)