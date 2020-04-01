How Wyoming's football program is operating amid the coronavirus outbreak

“There’s no way that whenever we re-engage with the football season that it’s going to be exactly equal for everybody, and coaches realize that,” Bohl said. “What our hopes are is just that we can come up with a formula that makes everybody whole. We want to be around our players, and we want to have a safe environment. We think it’s really important for our student-athletes and then also for the fabric for our country. “We’re going through some tumultuous times. I think college football is special, and it’s a rallying point for people that can get emotionally invested behind their teams and feel good about stuff. I know this: The coaching staff, we will do everything we can to engage with a safe, playable manner. We just hope it gives us the ability to have a full season.”

Bohl said his primary concern is having his players show up in peak physical shape — or something close to it — whenever they report back to campus. UW has sent its players workout plans based on the resources and restrictions they have back home.