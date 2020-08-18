If there's going to be spring football, here's how AD Tom Burman believes Wyoming could do it

“I think if they were to ask me, I would say you have a six-week prep time for the start of the season,” Burman said. “So you bring kids back in the middle of January and you start practice in the middle of January and you start games the first of March. You play March, April and most of May, and you have a football championship format. And whether you can squeeze bowl games in there or not, I don’t know. I’m not sure.”

That might depend on how many Football Bowl Subdivision conferences actually entertain the idea of playing in the spring. As of Tuesday, six of the 10 leagues are still planning to play this fall, including a trio of Group of Five leagues: Conference USA, the Sun Belt and the American Athletic Conference.