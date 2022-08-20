In-state players share special connection to Wyoming football program

This year’s University of Wyoming tight end/fullback room has a distinct home-state feel to it. Of the 10 players on the roster listed at one, or both, of those positions, four of them hail from the Cowboy State.

And that’s just fine with tight ends and fullbacks coach Shannon Moore.

“It’s great because these are kids that love the program and they take pride in the program,” Moore said at UW’s media day earlier this month. “They grew up loving the Cowboys so you always feel like it means a little bit more to them. These kids are going to give us everything they’ve got.”

Two of the players in the room – sophomore tight end/fullback Parker Christensen from Sheridan and fullback Caleb Driskill from Thunder Basin – started multiple games for the Cowboys last season. Mountain View’s Kimball Madsen, who’s listed as a fullback, joined the team last season. And Rock Springs’ tight end Isaac Schoenfeld was part of UW’s most recent recruiting class.

Moore also has Wyoming connections outside of coaching the tight ends and fullbacks and serving as one of the Cowboys’ special teams co-coordinators. He was the head coach of the Wyoming Cavalry – a semi-pro team based in Casper that competed in the National Indoor Football League from 2004-05 – during which time he also helped coach the football team at Kelly Walsh.

‘Living the life’

Christensen, Driskill, Madsen and Schoenfeld are continuing a tradition that head coach Craig Bohl established shortly after taking over the program prior to the 2014 season. This year’s UW roster includes 11 in-state players, marking the seventh consecutive season the number of in-state players suiting up for the Cowboys is in double digits. In 2012 there were only four players from Wyoming on the roster.

“Coach Bohl does a great job getting guys to buy into our culture,” Moore said, “but always having those Wyoming guys is something special. The approach coach Bohl takes in getting those guys into our program is special to those kids and I think the coaches around the state are appreciative of it as well.”

Other in-state players on this year’s team are starting right tackle Frank Crum, a junior from Laramie; starting defensive tackle Jordan Bertagnole, a sophomore from Casper (Natrona County); sophomore wide receiver Will Pelissier from Big Horn; sophomore kicker Luke Glassock from Buffalo; redshirt freshman free safety Andrew Johnson from Cheyenne Central; redshirt freshman linebacker Nic Talich from Cody; and freshman wide receiver Isaac Sell from Laramie.

“I feel like I’m living the life,” Pelissier said. “A Wyoming kid playing Wyoming football.”

‘Another home for me’

After his freshman season at Rock Springs, Schoenfeld was ready to walk away from football.

“I was really frustrated,” Schoenfeld said. “But then Mark (Lenhardt) came in as the new coach and talked me into playing ‘one more year.’ He convinced me to give him a shot and I am where I am because of him.”

Lenhardt and the Tigers’ coaching staff also talked him out of playing quarterback and shifted him to tight end. The move paid off as the 6-foot-5 Schoenfeld was a two-time all-state selection and helped lead Rock Springs to the Class 4A state championship game last year.

As the only true freshman tight end on the roster, Schoenfeld is willing to bide his time and soak up what he can from the veterans.

“In the tight end room there’s a bunch of experience so I’m just going to have to wait my turn, which was expected,” he said. “Right now I’m Just learning from them and seeing what they do and taking everything I can from them. That is going to help me the next couple of years to make an impact here.

“Those guys have taken me under their wings and helped me out a ton,” he added. “The tight end room is like another home for me.”

‘An amazing experience’

Madsen was an all-state quarterback and running back at Mountain View, where he helped lead the Buffalos to three state championship games and state titles as both a sophomore and senior. Following his graduation in 2021 he was set to serve a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints before having a change of heart and deciding to attend UW last fall. He reached out to Moore, who had been in contact with him since his senior season, to let him know he was on campus. Not long after, Madsen was on the Cowboys’ roster, even if he did have some catching up to do.

“When I first got here, it was like day six or seven, so they already had a lot of install in and I had no idea what was going on,” Madsen laughed. “And I had never played tight end or fullback before and now I’m playing both those positions.

“Now that I’ve been here a year, coach Moore and all the guys in the tight end room have done a great job coaching me up,” he added. “It was overwhelming right off the bat, but I never had any second thoughts. It has been an amazing experience to be here.”

Madsen knows he probably won’t crack the tight end or fullback rotation this year, but he still has hopes of seeing some live action.

“Most guys start their college career on special teams,” he said. “So that’s where I’m working my tail off right now to show I can help the team because I’d really like to get on the field this season.”

‘The Big Horn package’

Pelissier had a storybook high school career at Big Horn. A three-time all-state selection, he was an integral part of the Rams’ back-to-back undefeated Class 1A/11-man state championship teams in 2018-19.

He had offers to play elsewhere, but instead chose to be a preferred walk-on at UW. The 6-3, 201-pound speedster said there was never a doubt he was going to play for the Cowboys.

“Growing up this is the team you would drive down to see every Saturday,” he explained. “Especially for someone like me coming from a small town it means a lot.”

Pelissier appeared in all 13 games last season, both at receiver and on special teams. There was even a shout-out to his home town in certain situations.

“A lot of the coaches call me Big Horn,” he said. “Last year there would be a personnel package where they would include the name Big Horn and that’s when I would go in. They would call it the Big Horn package.”

For Pelissier, who had been coming to games at War Memorial Stadium since he could remember, the thrill of putting on the brown-and-gold jersey is special. And he knows his fellow Wyomingites on the team feel the same.

“Having all these Wyoming kids on the team is awesome because we’ve got that deep-rooted pride,” he said. “It’s been great to see that during Coach Bohl’s tenure because when I was growing up that wasn’t the case and it didn’t seem like there was a whole lot of hope there for a kid from Wyoming. Coach Bohl is giving Wyoming kids a chance, and I think that’s all we really want.”

‘It means everything to me’

Johnson did a lot of everything for Cheyenne Central on both sides of the ball while earning back-to-back all-state honors at both wide receiver and defensive back for the Indians in 2019-20.

These days, though, the 6-1, 191 pounder is focusing on the defensive side of the ball. In addition to playing on special teams, he’s also hoping to break into the rotation at free safety.

“Having been here for two summers and a spring and fall camp I’m more comfortable with the play book and I understand the game of football better,” he said. “That gives you a lot of confidence and it allows you to play the defense instead of just trying to figure it out and feel like you’re skating on ice out there.

“I just want to be ready if my name is called,” he added. “I want to be as good as I can be on special teams to put myself in position to help the defense later on.”

While Johnson is stronger and faster than he was in high school, he’s seen the biggest growth in his game under the helmet.

“My mental understanding of the game has increased more than I could have ever expected,” he admitted. “Now, instead of just doing what’s on the play card, you’re seeing adjustments as the play happens and you know you’ve got to fall into this gap or you’ve got to do different things just because of the offense.”

Like his in-state teammates, Johnson takes pride in playing for the “WYOMING” block letters on the front of his jersey.

“It means more than words can say,” he said. “I grew up coming to Pokes games. And it’s not just football, it’s what I was raised in … it means everything to me.”