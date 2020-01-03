Injured Wyoming QB Sean Chambers won't participate in spring practice

LARAMIE -- Barring a speedier recovery than expected, Sean Chambers won’t participate in spring practice.
Wyoming’s redshirt freshman quarterback continues to work his way back from the knee injury that cut his season short for the second straight year. But Wyoming coach Craig Bohl said Chambers won’t be back in time for spring drills, which, for Wyoming, usually begin in late March. The anticipation, Bohl said, is that Chambers will be back to full strength sometime this summer.
With a brace on his left knee, Chambers, who had surgery to repair the cartilage damage he sustained against Nevada on Oct. 26, watched Wyoming’s 38-17 Arizona Bowl win over Georgia State from the sideline at Arizona Stadium and used crutches to get around at various team functions throughout the week. But with Chambers barely two months into his recovery, that doesn’t mean the Cowboys are concerned with his progress.
“Sean, we’re well pleased with,” Bohl said. “He’s right on track along with some others. We had a rash of knee injuries this year, and the other guys are doing well also.”
With Tyler Vander Waal set to leave the program after entering the transfer portal last month, Levi Williams will be the only scholarship quarterback available for spring practice unless Wyoming’s lone quarterback signee, California product Gavin Beerup, decides to enroll early. Williams, a true freshman, got his first career start in the Arizona Bowl and accounted for four touchdowns. He totaled 524 yards of offense, five touchdowns (three pass, two rush) and two turnovers in the three games he played this season.
Despite playing in just eight games, Chambers was still Wyoming’s second-leading rusher (567 yards) and finished second among Mountain West quarterbacks with 10 rushing touchdowns. He completed 42.9 percent of his passes for 915 yards and seven more scores.
More work to do in Holt’s recovery
Another player who’s working his way back from a knee injury is defensive tackle Ravontae Holt, who tore his ACL during fall camp. Holt was in line for his first season as a full-time starter before the injury.
As of late last month, Bohl said Holt has undergone a procedure, but more work will need to be done.
“The ACL repair has not been completed yet,” Bohl said. “He’s going to do that down in Denver.”
Once he’s healthy, Holt, a junior who’s played in 21 career games with seven starts, will rejoin a defensive line that suddenly has another void on the interior. Javaree Jackson started 11 games this season in Holt’s absence but is in the transfer portal after being dismissed from the team for undisclosed reasons last month.
Redshirt freshmen Mario Mora and Cole Godbout started on the interior of the line in the bowl game and finished with a combined four tackles.
Another bonus for Bohl
The Cowboys’ bowl win netted another incentive bonus for Bohl, who will get $25,000 for the bowl game victory, according to his employment contract with the university. Bohl also earned a bonus equal to one month of his base salary for Wyoming being selected to a bowl game.
Including a $625,000 retention bonus Bohl cashed in on for still being Wyoming’s coach as of March 1, 2019, the Cowboys’ sixth-year coach earned more than $750,000 in bonuses last year. His largest in-season bonus came with Wyoming’s win over SEC foe Missouri in the season opener. He’s also in line for a ticket incentive of $60,000 since Wyoming sold at least 8,000 season tickets this season, according to his contract.
Bohl’s contract, which was extended following the 2016 season, runs through Dec. 31, 2023.
Streaking into 2020
Georgia State ran for 199 yards against Wyoming, but quarterback Dan Ellington’s 70 yards were the most for any Panther. That means Wyoming finished the season without allowing a 100-yard rusher.
Wyoming will enter its 2020 season opener against Weber State having not allowed a 100-yard rusher in 14 straight games dating back to the 2018 season. New Mexico’s Ahmani Davis got the closest of anybody the Cowboys faced this season with 86 yards in Wyoming’s 23-10 win on Oct. 19.
Follow UW athletics beat writer Davis Potter on Twitter at @DavisEPotter.