Injured Wyoming QB Sean Chambers won't participate in spring practice

As of late last month, Bohl said Holt has undergone a procedure, but more work will need to be done.

“The ACL repair has not been completed yet,” Bohl said. “He’s going to do that down in Denver.”

Once he’s healthy, Holt, a junior who’s played in 21 career games with seven starts, will rejoin a defensive line that suddenly has another void on the interior. Javaree Jackson started 11 games this season in Holt’s absence but is in the transfer portal after being dismissed from the team for undisclosed reasons last month.

Redshirt freshmen Mario Mora and Cole Godbout started on the interior of the line in the bowl game and finished with a combined four tackles.

Another bonus for Bohl

The Cowboys’ bowl win netted another incentive bonus for Bohl, who will get $25,000 for the bowl game victory, according to his employment contract with the university. Bohl also earned a bonus equal to one month of his base salary for Wyoming being selected to a bowl game.