Inside Cowboys running back Titus Swen's journey from war-torn West Africa to Wyoming

LARAMIE – Live life regardless.

That’s the motto Titus Swen has abided by while navigating his way through a traumatic childhood and an interrupted college career.

Swen survived civil war as a toddler in his native Africa and poverty growing up in Texas. His family has experienced nightmares together in refugee camps and on the front line of the pandemic.

Now Swen is living his best life as Wyoming’s star running back with the goal of realizing an American dream in the NFL on the horizon.

“Titus Swen is ready to do whatever Titus Swen wants to do with his life and his opportunity,” UW offensive coordinator Tim Polasek said. “This is a talented guy, as tough a guy as I have been around. You’d want to take him to a street fight.

“Man, I’m excited for him and whatever it is that he wants to make his mind up and do.”

‘We came from a country of war’

Mommy, I love the game.

Those four words are the reason Swen is still playing for the Cowboys.

Christopher and Felicia Swen, Titus’ parents, fled war-torn Liberia for neighboring Sierra Leone in 2001 with their young children. Their United Nations application seeking refugee status and passage to the United States was delayed after the 9/11 terrorist attacks that fall.

Finally, in October 2004, the family arrived in Abilene, Texas, to begin a new life.

The Second Liberian Civil War from 1999 to 2003 reportedly resulted in 250,000 deaths and nearly 1 million people displaced.

“They don’t really talk about it a lot because it was a dramatic experience,” Swen said of his parents. “It wasn’t like, ‘We want to move.’ It was like, ‘Get out of here or you’re going to die.’

“So it was like, we’re not going to talk to our kids about it, we’re going to show them how to improve their lives and just let them do it. I don’t think talking about the past is going to really help because we’re sad about it.

“It was a sad moment, and we look towards the future.”

While Felicia was attending nursing school, Christopher worked odd jobs. Money was tight, food was scarce and the “gang-populated” neighborhood in the projects was not safe.

“My parents never had a day off,” Swen recalled. “If we wanted to go do something this weekend it was like, no, my parents are working from 12 to 12. I’m not seeing them until like midnight or they’re waking me up in the morning, taking me to school and I don’t see them again.”

The adjustment of moving from West Africa to Central Texas was not easy for the Swens, who stayed on the move within the Dallas Metroplex with a stop in Arlington before settling in Fort Worth.

“It was hard. We came from a country of war,” Felicia said. “We came into the country when Titus was about three years old, and it was a transition for us. I didn't know how to pay for daycare, childcare.”

Christopher and Felicia altered their work schedules for as long as they could. But there were days when they were both stuck at their jobs and their daughter, Carolyn, was too busy with homework to supervise Titus.

“One day I came home from work and Titus was outside playing on the street,” Felicia said. “I didn't like the idea of him just playing outside while his brother and sister were already at school.”

Some friends recommended the Grand Prairie Boys and Girls Club to Felicia. That’s where the Swen family first discovered American football.

Little “Titu,” as Felicia calls Titus, was the most valuable player during his first season on the gridiron. The trophy is still a prize possession in the Swen household.

“For me as an immigrant and a mother who was in school and worked all the time, it helped for me to drop him off and pick him up,” Felicia said of the impact the local Boys and Girls Club had on her youngest child. “His sister said, ‘Mom, you have to watch Titus play, he’s good.’ I said, ‘What? You’re just saying that because he’s your brother.’ She said, ‘No, mommy, he is good.’

“So I went to watch Titus play, saw him making a touchdown or whatever, I had no idea what he was doing. I would be asking: What did he just do? What happened? I had no idea what was happening. I’m from Africa, so I know soccer, not football.”

As a talented Texas athlete, Swen was destined to shine under the Friday night lights. During a stellar career at Eaton High, he rushed for 3,467 yards and 44 touchdowns.

But the three-star prospect’s future as a college football player was nearly stiff-armed by mom after Swen suffered an injury.

“My mom hates it,” Swen said of the violent nature of the sport. “Even when I was in middle school she would like cry every time she saw me get hit.”

The Eaton High staff had to make an in-home visit to talk Felicia into allowing Titus to keep playing.

“I was never in favor of Titu playing football,” Felicia said. “But one of the coaches asked me a question. He said, ‘Mrs. Swen, have you ever asked your son how he feels about the game?’ I said, ‘Titu, do you like this game and being hit? Because I don’t like it when I watch you.’

“He said, ‘Mommy I love the game.’ He didn’t say he liked the game, he told me he loved the game. That was the day that I gave up. And he got my full blessing and my full support.”

‘He’s a beast’

Swen was recruited by Power 5 programs, including Arizona State and Kansas, as well as nearby SMU. Coaching changes at several schools before national signing day complicated the decision.

Then UW invited the family to visit campus. The Swens flew to Denver then drove through a snowstorm to Laramie. As they were passing Fort Collins and signs to exit for Border War rival Colorado State, Titus asked: Is that the school?

“We still had an hour to go and it’s a blizzard,” Swen recalled. “I thought, how are we even on the road right now?”

Craig Bohl offered Swen a scholarship in his office with his parents standing next to him. He committed to the Cowboys on the spot.

“Yes, because it’s very quiet,” Felicia said when asked if she approved of Titus’ decision to play for the Pokes. “When he gets on the field, he’s a beast. But when he leaves the field, you can barely hear him. He’s very shy, very mellow and calm. So when he told me he would prefer to be in Wyoming, my first question was: Why? He said, ‘I want to be focused, I don’t want the distraction of the big city.’

“He knows exactly what he wants. We went there and met with the coaches and he said, ‘Mommy, I’m going to be here for four years and I’m going to be focused and I’m going to do my thing.’”

‘Daddy can’t breathe’

As a true freshman in 2019, Swen averaged 5.2 yards per carry and rushed for 349 yards before an injury cut his season short.

After UW finished the campaign with a victory over Georgia State in the Arizona Bowl, there were high hopes for the 2020 season and Swen’s role as a bruising, fearless runner in the offense.

But that spring the COVID-19 health care crisis arrived and hit dangerously close to home.

Christopher, who also became a nurse, was infected with coronavirus and probably would have died had Titus not opted out of the abbreviated season to return to Fort Worth and help his parents as they worked on the front line of the pandemic.

“I didn’t want my husband to go to hospital because at that time people were running away from taking care of COVID patients,” Felicia said of the decision to isolate Christopher in an upstairs bedroom after he tested positive.

Felicia was singing in the choir at church when Titus, who decided to stay home that Sunday to keep an eye on his father, blew up his mom’s cell in a panic and then dialed 9-1-1 as Christopher struggled to draw breath.

“My phone just kept ringing and ringing and ringing, but I didn’t know what it was. Afterwards when I looked on my phone, I realized it was from Titus,” Felicia said. “He was just crying on the phone and saying, ‘Mommy, daddy can’t breathe.’”

Swen said he felt helpless sitting on the stairs as the EMTs carted his father down and into the ambulance. He struggled with his severe symptoms for about three months.

“I thank God that day he chose to stay with his dad. I don’t know what would have happened if he didn’t do that,” Felicia said. “And that really bothered him for a little bit. He was very troubled when he saw his dad gasping for air. Thank God that everything turned out for the better for us. His dad is alive and well today.”

‘He’s just a good kid’

Swen thought about putting his name in the transfer portal and finding a program to play for in Texas to remain closer to his parents.

Once again, mother knew best.

“That was a scary time for us,” Felicia said. “But I told him to suck it up and see where it takes you.”

Swen returned to UW for the 2021 season and rushed for 785 yards and a team-high seven touchdowns. He is now UW’s featured back with Xazavian Valladay deciding to use his extra year of eligibility at Arizona State.

During the Cowboys’ otherwise dreadful performance during the 38-6 loss at Illinois last Saturday, Swen was a bright spot with 98 yards rushing on 17 carries (5.8 yards per attempt) against a defenses designed to stop him.

“Titus has always been a talented player. I have seen a change within his viewpoint of maturing as a team player and how he’s integrating into our football program,” Bohl said of Swen’s development. “More ownership and more accountability. I’ve seen his personality come out more now. Where before he’d be on the sideline during the spring, if he wasn’t in, he’d be over there. Now he’s out there cheerleading other guys on. I don’t believe it’s fake, I think it’s real.

“I think he is good and I think he can be really good. We have a system that will highlight that.”

Christopher, who is currently back in Liberia trying to help his native country by starting a foundation to get clean water and energy to less fortunate people, did his best to follow the action in Champaign from over 5,000 miles away.

“That man is crazy,” Felicia said of her husband. “He has all his apps on his phone. He even called me the other day asking for the Apple TV user name and password so he could watch the game back home.

“He knows everything about what Titus is doing.”

Christopher plans to return to Fort Worth in November for the holidays. He’d like to watch his son play live in a bowl game.

After the rough start to the season, Swen plans to play through a rib injury and lead a turnaround – starting against Tulsa on Saturday at War Memorial Stadium -- so the Pokes get eligible for the postseason before he graduates in the spring with the hope of moving on to the NFL.

“I told him now your patience is paying off because if you would have transferred home there may be three or four running backs ahead of you and you’ll be back in the line,” Felicia said. “I keep reminding him to get back in the game, I keep reminding him what he told me in high school: ‘Mommy, I love the game.’

“I keep telling him to love the game and enjoy the game. He’s just a good kid.”

Live life regardless.