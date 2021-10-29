Inside Jackson Marcotte's remarkable return to the field for the Wyoming Cowboys

LARAMIE – The average fan probably didn’t notice or doesn’t remember the play from a frustrating afternoon of dysfunctional offensive football at War Memorial Stadium.

On a first-and-10 from the Wyoming 8-yard line, Levi Williams took the snap, looked to his right, moved on to his next read and completed a simple pass to the tight end on the left sideline.

The drive would eventually stall, and the Cowboys finished the 14-3 loss to New Mexico last Saturday by extending their streak of quarters without a touchdown to 10.

Inside the Pokes’ otherwise somber locker room, Jackson Marcotte’s 6-yard reception resonated as one of the most inspirational plays of the season for a team trying to find its way amid a trying three-game losing streak.

“He’s one of the bright spots,” UW head coach Craig Bohl said. “As you go through some of this adversity, when you have men like that, you see their resiliency and their resolve. It gets you up in the morning to have a cup of coffee and get the whistle around your neck and go coach these guys.”

Every college football player faces the mental and physical struggles of playing a violent sport, while also balancing the academic and social life of being a student.

Marcotte’s challenges as a UW student-athlete have been extreme.

Since stepping on campus in the summer of 2018, Marcotte has undergone two reconstructive knee surgeries, finished his undergraduate degree in two and half years and started law school.

Marcotte has also endured two excruciating leg rehabilitations, totaling 16 months of recovery time, just to walk properly again to classes.

So why keep playing football? Well, that’s the fun part.

“As long as I'm able to be here and contribute, that's my number one priority,” Marcotte said. “I've echoed that to our coaches. I told coach Bohl, ‘You sat with me and you asked me to come here. I made that commitment to you to come play for the Wyoming Cowboys, and I've fully embraced that task.’

“So, as long as I'm well and able to, I plan to be in the brown and gold on Saturdays.”

‘My leg was barely hanging on’

Marcotte was emerging as a unique weapon for UW as a redshirt freshman during the 2019 season.

The 6-foot-7 target from Mt. Carmel, Illinois, had nine receptions for 127 yards and tied for the team lead with two receiving touchdowns. Marcotte was also blocking well for Xazavian Valladay, who led the Mountain West in rushing that season to earn first-team all-conference honors.

But during the Pokes’ bitter 26-21 loss at Utah State, Marcotte suffered a gruesome injury when his knee was dislocated on a hit. The replay is not for the squeamish.

UW’s team doctor and training staff closely monitored Marcotte in the postgame locker room to make sure the career-threatening injury didn’t become a life-threatening injury.

“No one really told me the severity of it in the moment,” Marcotte said. “You can imagine telling a 19-, 20-year-old kid at the time what's actually going on. I don't know if I would have been able to handle that in the moment.

“I tore basically everything in my knee, so my leg was barely hanging on.”

Marcotte remembers being asked several times: “Can you feel your toes?” His initial response was that everything was fine, but then he realized he wasn’t sure if he actually could feel his toes.

“I noticed they had a very serious look at each other like, ‘Uh-oh,’” Marcotte recalled.

The medical staff stabilized Marcotte’s knee, which prevented him from having to be rushed to a hospital in Logan, Utah, for emergency surgery.

The long trip back to Laramie was only the beginning of the agonizing journey.

“I really had to learn to walk again,” Marcotte said. “I spent Christmas in Laramie with our trainer. I couldn't really feel my foot for six weeks. So when I started trying to walk again, it was like I had a pole with a brick on the bottom of it. It was definitely a long process.”

Marcotte’s surgery to repair a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL), posterior cruciate ligament (PCL) and medial collateral ligament (MCL) lasted for six hours.

In the months that followed, there were countless trips to consult with doctors and difficult conversations with his parents about his desire to return to playing.

Marcotte took it one painful step at a time over a seven-month recovery process.

“When I was learning to how to walk again, there were definitely times when it was easy to think maybe not to do this,” Marcotte said. “But honestly, I always knew I was going to come back. In the program we have with these guys, it is something I was willing to push for to be around again. So I made that a priority.”

‘I think your career is done'

If recovering from a catastrophic injury wasn’t difficult enough, Marcotte did it during a worldwide pandemic while wrapping up his degree in political science and applying to law school.

Taking classes via Zoom during the spring of 2020 was actually easier than attempting to navigate an ice- and snow-covered UW campus on crutches the winter following the 2019 season.

When the Mountain West announced it would play an abbreviated schedule during the COVID-19 health crisis last October, Marcotte was medically cleared to play again for the Cowboys. He made his first and only catch of the season at Colorado State and played in the first five games of the 2-4 campaign.

Before the finale against Boise State, the training staff retested Marcotte’s knee to make sure everything was still structurally sound.

It wasn’t.

An MRI revealed two of the three ligaments that had been repaired, the ACL and the PCL, were torn again. Marcotte was facing another major reconstructive surgery in January, with a nine-month rehab this time.

“At some point, we would have thought the young man would have just said enough is enough,” said assistant coach Mike Grant, UW's passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach. “What he has been able to do to get back on the field, it has just been tremendous inspiration to all of us.”

Bohl even told the talented tight end it might be time to pull the plug on his playing days with the Pokes.

“I really applaud him,” Bohl said. “Very few guys that I’ve seen have come back from that. He came back from that and then tore the graphs. I sat in my office and I basically said, ‘I think your career is done.’

“He has had a remarkable recovery.”

Marcotte said he felt great entering the 2020 season, but he also had a feeling soon after returning to the field that something was wrong. He isn’t sure when the damage to his knee occurred that season, but the diagnosis wasn’t a complete surprise this time.

“In 2019, the severity of my injury was a little shocking for me. Then to come back from that just to hear again that I had basically redone it, I mean, last year was really tough,” Marcotte said. “Honestly, when I found out the second time, my first reaction was, ‘Let's just get this going again. How soon can I be back to play?’

“At the core of everything, that was what my thought process was. I wanted to be on the field with my teammates in whatever capacity it was. Yeah, there was some concern with my coaches, my parents, but I assured them that this is what I wanted to do. I felt like it was best for me.”

‘It is very gratifying’

While recovering from another major knee surgery, Marcotte was accepted into the UW law school, a goal he had planned to pursue after his eligibility was up.

With his redshirt season (2018) and having eligibility paused by the NCAA during the COVID-19 season (2020), Marcotte could spend three years studying for his Juris Doctor while also playing for the Pokes.

“It has just been an incredible experience,” Marcotte said. “Coach Bohl, when he came to my house (for a recruiting visit), he talked about what was at the core of his program. And that's chasing a Mountain West championship, but also getting a degree. I just feel like I really took that to heart, in trying to take advantage of the opportunities I have while I'm here.

“At times, obviously, law school is pretty rigorous. With what our schedule is like with football, throwing on the classes that come with law school is super difficult. My view on it, this is two and a half, three years of my life, and I think the benefit greatly outweighs the cost and the burden.”

Marcotte’s drive to get back on the field for the Cowboys, while also pushing himself academically, has positively affected the program behind the scenes during an unpleasant stretch for the team on the scoreboard.

“To see him back out on that field is awesome because nobody knew his future after this last knee surgery,” right tackle Frank Crum said. “That's a serious degree now. I'm proud of Jackson for pursuing a law degree. College athletics and schooling, that's a hard thing to do together, let alone law school. I know he's passionate about it.

"I have someone to call, at some point, when I need a lawyer in life.”

Senior wide receiver Ayden Eberhardt said Marcotte was in the film room helping younger players get better even when he wasn’t physically able to participate in practices.

“To see him back on the field brings a smile to everyone’s face, especially the ones that have been able to kind of see everything he has been through,” Eberhardt said.

David Kerns has spent more time with Marcotte than anyone during the comeback. UW’s head trainer takes pride in getting any athlete back on the field after an injury, but seeing the Cowboys’ unflappable tight end catch a pass last Saturday was special.

“He has spent basically two Christmases here as opposed to going home to be with family. He sacrificed quite a bit to complete the rehab,” Kerns said. “Some other individuals with whom I've worked with over the years of doing this maybe didn't have the dedication and took a couple days off here or a week off there. … Jackson had the desire and wanted to get back. He's a very good student-athlete, and you could just see that with his determination to try.

“It is very gratifying. It's great for him.”

Marcotte isn’t satisfied by beating the odds and making that meaningful 6-yard catch. The grateful tight end wants to be an integral part of turning UW’s fortunes around on offense down the stretch and competing for the elusive MWC championship down the road.

“I’m playing the best football I've ever played in my life,” Marcotte said. “My knee feels better than even before. I don't know how that's possible. I guess if you get enough replacements, one of them finally clicks and you feel good. I feel like I'm playing better than I ever have, and I think that comes with just time in the program and knowledge of the game. But also that's props to our training staff our strength conditioning staff who just took on the task of getting me back.

“I mean, yeah, I feel great.”

Follow UW beat writer Ryan Thorburn on Twitter @By_RyanThorburn

