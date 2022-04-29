Inside Wyoming Cowboys linebacker Chad Muma's NFL draft night

AURORA, Colo. – There were a few anxious moments when Chad Muma wondered if his phone was still working.

The typically unflappable Wyoming linebacker did everything he could to keep his cool throughout the most important day of his young life to date.

Muma played golf Friday morning and blew off some steam at a nearby Boondocks amusement center in the afternoon.

When the second round of the NFL draft began, the All-American wore a wide smile while eating a hamburger and mingling with a house full of family, friends and former UW coaches.

“I’m a little nervous,” Kara Muma, Chad’s mom, said moments before the Tampa Bay Buccaneers opened the festivities by selecting Houston defensive lineman Logan Hall with the first pick of the second round.

The tension mounted as other linebackers started to come off the board, including Montana State’s Troy Andersen to Atlanta, USC’s Drake Jackson to San Francisco and finally Oklahoma’s Nik Bonitto to Muma’s hometown Denver Broncos with the final pick of the second round.

Muma said his girlfriend, Alyssa Huey, wanted to call his phone to make sure it was charged and functioning.

Moments later, it buzzed with an incoming call from “Jacksonville Jaguars.”

“I’m speechless right now,” Muma said. “I’ve been waiting for this my whole life and for it to be here right now is amazing.”

Jaguars owner Shad Khan, general manager Trent Baalke and head coach Doug Pederson were on the other end of the line congratulating Muma and confirming they turned in the card to make him the sixth pick of the third round (70th overall).

Dream realized.

"Getting that call was one of the best moments I've ever had in my life," Muma said.

Muma is the third UW linebacker to be drafted in the last three years with teammates Logan Wilson (Cincinnati Bengals, third round) and Cassh Maluia (New England Patriots, sixth) hearing their names called in 2020.

“It was just neat to be around him,” said Aaron Bohl, the Cowboys linebackers coach, who attended Muma’s draft party with defensive coordinator Jay Sawvel. “He has worked so hard and you could see how happy he got when all the hard work paid off.

"He was a guy that didn’t care where he went or when he went, he’s just thankful for an opportunity and he’s going to make them look like the smartest organization in football.”

A year after taking quarterback Trevor Lawrence with the No. 1 overall pick, Jacksonville selected Georgia defensive end Travon Walker with the first pick of this year’s draft Thursday night.

The Jaguars traded back into the first round to select Utah linebacker Devon Lloyd and opened the second round by adding Kentucky offensive lineman Luke Fortner to their haul.

“I think it’s just kind of motivation going forward now to prove why I maybe should have been picked sooner,” Muma said of watching some other linebackers drafted ahead of him. “But I’m just thankful I was picked and I’m excited.”

The rebuild in Jacksonville is similar to the situation Wilson joined two years ago when Cincinnati made him the first pick in the third round after getting franchise quarterback Joe Burrow No. 1 overall.

The former Natrona County High standout, who mentored Muma for two years at UW, started at middle linebacker for the Bengals in the Super Bowl.

“I was joking with him and I said, ‘The last time a Wyoming linebacker went in the third round he was in the Super Bowl in two years,’” Bohl said. “So hopefully we get the same thing from him. He’s going to be one of the best players in the NFL for a while.”

Baalke said Muma can be a "green-dot" player for the Jaguars like Wilson is for the Bengals.

"He was highly rated on our board. I don't think you can ever have enough good linebackers," Baalke said. "He can run the defense."

During the Pokes’ 7-6 2021 season, Muma finished second in the FBS in tackles (142) and returned two interceptions for touchdowns.

The 6-foot-3, 239-pound senior was a Butkus Award finalist in 2021 and racked up 266 tackles in 33 career games while navigating his Type 1 diabetes.

Muma will graduate from UW with a degree in mechanical engineering in May when he will also report for his first NFL mini-camp.

“I was able to sleep last night,” Muma said. “I don’t know if I’ll be able to sleep tonight with all these emotions going through me.”

Ty Muma, Chad’s father, exhaled in the family living room where his son’s football jerseys from his peewee days, through his Cowboy career and the Senior Bowl are hung and two of his UW helmets are on display.

“Whew,” Ty Muma, who played for the Pokes in the early 1990s, said. “The emotions were up and down and up all night.”

Muma is the eighth UW player drafted through Craig Bohl’s eight seasons as head coach and the program’s 85th all-time draft pick.

The Pokes led all Mountain West teams with 16 players on NFL rosters at the end of the 2021 seasons, headlined by Buffalo Bills superstar quarterback Josh Allen, the seventh overall pick in the 2018 draft.

Now Muma will move to Florida where his grandfather Rick Desmarais, who also played for the Pokes during the Bob Devaney era, resides.

And one of his new coworkers is former UW teammate Andrew Wingard, a safety on the Jaguars’ defense.

“There’s so many emotions that I feel like I’ve gone through,” a relieved Muma said. “I’m just so excited now to finally have a place to play. I’m looking forward to it all.

“There was a lot of anxiety going through it, but I’m so excited to go to Jacksonville.”

Follow UW beat writer Ryan Thorburn on Twitter @By_RyanThorburn

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.