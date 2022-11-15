Inside Wyoming QB Jayden Clemons' rise from walk-on to locker room leader

LARAMIE – This has been a poignant season for the Pokes.

Craig Bohl’s voice cracked when discussing Andrew Peasley’s gutsy bounce-back performance against Tulsa following the starting quarterback's pratfall at Illinois.

The Utah State transfer was emotional following the loss at BYU when asked about how hard his new teammates were playing for him.

Jayden Clemons shed tears after dropping a dime into Alex Brown’s arms for the game-winning touchdown pass during the Cowboys’ 14-13 triumph over Colorado State last Saturday night at Canvas Stadium.

And offensive coordinator Tim Polasek got choked up Monday when asked about seeing Clemons take the road less traveled from walk-on to scout team contributor to Border War hero.

“I really think this has a chance to be a story of a room that started with an idea of maybe how some guys would fall in place,” Polasek said as tears welled up behind his glasses during a conversation with the Star-Tribune. “and about a fighter that just never gave in.”

Polasek did not mince words with Clemons last December: It was time to become a more dedicated student of the game or to give up on the idea of playing quarterback at this level.

The coaching staff would need to see significant progress from the Utah transfer if Clemons wanted to prove the Utes wrong about their position that he should become a safety.

Polasek remembers the week – “sometime around August 3rd” – when the light seemed to go on for Clemons.

The 6-foot-1, 208-pound sophomore from Lehi, Utah, was making smart decisions with the ball and earned some reps with the No. 1 offense, as did Hank Gibbs, as fall camp progressed.

“Hank left the door open, and Jayden stepped through it,” Polasek said. “We ask our guys, when opportunity knocks you don’t knock on the door, you kick the damn thing in. And he did that.”

Clemons was unable to beat Peasley out for the starting job, but he was designated QB2 on the depth chart.

During the loss to San Jose State, Clemons made a brief appearance in relief of Peasley and completed a perfect back-shoulder throw down the sideline to Joshua Cobbs for a 25-yard gain on his first career passing attempt.

The Pokes were trailing CSU 10-0 when Peasley entered the concussion protocol in the second quarter. Clemons calmly ran for a 14-yard touchdown with 34 seconds left before halftime to set the stage for another comeback road win for UW.

“A lot of second-string, third-string guys come in and it’s kind of an unsure feeling what they’re going to do,” left tackle Eric Abojei said. “Jayden came in with so much poise and showed us he was ready for the challenge.”

Normally, Polasek would be conservative with a backup quarterback. That was not the case when CSU’s Tory Horton muffed a punt in the fourth quarter to give the reviled visitors a chance to seize the moment and the Bronze Boot.

“At that moment I was thinking, we might have to win this thing now,” Polasek said. “It wasn’t like we knew we were going to be able to get Cover 1 and throw it up, but that kind of worked out the way we hoped.”

On second-and-9, Clemons scanned the field and realized the Rams were playing man coverage and that Brown, the seldom-targeted 6-4 sophomore, was the receiver split out to his left.

The rest is history.

“I didn’t know what happened was going to happen, but my preparation and those reps I took in practice, the film I watched and the conversations me and Andrew had and me and Coach Polasek had about the game plan Monday through Saturday helped me,” Clemons said. “When I lined up and looked out there and knew it was Alex running the route, I was confident he was going to get past the corner. I trust that guy off the field and on the field.

“I look at all these guys as my brothers and I love each and every one of them.”

The feeling is mutual.

The Cowboys, who had a rough winter a year ago when Levi Williams and Sean Chambers were among the 15 players that entered the portal, have rallied behind the leadership of Peasley all season and are clearly in Clemons’ corner.

“I’ve been trying since January to assert myself into a role that was kind of missing after Levi and Sean transferred,” Clemons said. “A lot of guys took that mentality and mindset of being more unified and together and not letting anything split us up. Quite honestly, that happened last year. We definitely got broken up a little bit.

“We kind of all collectively said without saying it that we won’t let that happen again. It’s pretty cool.”

It’s unclear who will be taking the snaps when UW hosts Boise State on Saturday at War Memorial Stadium (5 p.m., CBS Sports Network).

What became obvious in Fort Collins is there will be an emotional leader the team believes in at quarterback when the Pokes attempt to pull off the upset and move into first place in the Mountain Division.

“I really appreciate how (Clemons) has been with Andrew,” Bohl said. “Those two room together on the road, they encourage one another and he has stayed engaged. You’re one play away and … boom! The lights are on.

"Some guys they go out there and panic and it’s like they’re going against 13 guys. He didn’t do that at all. It was encouraging.”