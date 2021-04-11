Is Chad Muma Wyoming's next NFL linebacker? He hasn't given it much thought

Muma, who’s added some bulk this offseason after playing last season at 227 pounds, is the first to admit there’s still work to do for him to become the kind of three-down linebacker Wilson (10 interceptions, 24 passes defended) was by the time his UW career was over. Muma has yet to record an interception and has just two pass breakups in 31 career games, but there’s still time for his pass coverage to catch up with his instincts and physicality as a run-stopper and a blitzer, which also helped him lead the Cowboys in sacks (3.0) last season.

“I think I can improve my coverage skills, dropping back against the pass and getting to the right landmarks,” Muma said. “And then definitely going forward really studying the offenses that we’re playing and knowing, hey, if they’re lining up here … just a lot of film study could help me out a lot. Then just some little things with open-field tackling, getting more powerful and driving guys back.”

Muma has two more years to hone his game at UW should he decide to use both. With the NCAA’s decision to give fall-sport athletes an extra year of eligibility in response to the pandemic, Muma will still be a junior during the 2021 college football season.