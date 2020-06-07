'It took me back decades': Black 14 member reacts to George Floyd's killing, worldwide protests

Griffin was one of 14 African-American football players dismissed from the University of Wyoming’s football team in the fall of 1969 for seeking permission to silently protest treatment from BYU football players as well as now-defunct racist policies in the Mormon Church, which still owns BYU. A member of what’s more commonly known as the Black 14, Griffin said “it made me angry” to see the Memorial Day video of former Minnesota police officer Derek Chauvin pressing his knee into the neck of Floyd for more than 8 minutes before Floyd went unconscious and was eventually pronounced dead.

“The cop, he had no emotion whatsoever. The poor guy is trying to breathe and telling them he can’t breathe,” Griffin said. “That hit me in my heart and made me angry and saddened me because he lost his life. But then you look at, that could happen to any African-American person. Or person. (Last week) there was an older fellow who’s a little bit older than me in Buffalo, New York, that walked up to the cops and was trying to have dialogue. They pushed him down, and he hit the back of his head. Now he’s in serious condition in the hospital apparently. I mean, wow. You sort of at this juncture in time, particularly if you’re African-American, you’ve got to keep your head on a swivel because you never know.”