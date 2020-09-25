'It's about time': With rapid testing secured, Wyoming eager to give fall season a go

LARAMIE -- Craig Bohl made no bones about the gamut of emotions he's run over the last six weeks.
Once Wyoming’s football coach found out Aug. 10 that the Mountain West was postponing all fall sports indefinitely in response to the coronavirus pandemic, he went silent. Bohl was one of the few coaches and administrators around the conference that didn’t react to the decision publicly. In response to interview requests, a UW athletic department spokesman told the Star-Tribune that Bohl wasn’t going to speak to the media until he figured out what the next move was going to be for his program.
“Very hard for me,” Bohl said Friday in his first public comments since June. “I didn’t handle it very well.”
Fast forward to Thursday, when the Mountain West announced football would resume this fall with an eight-game schedule beginning the week of Oct. 24, and, well…
“I don’t know if my wife has ever seen me happier,” Bohl said with a smile.
The sentiment was echoed by some of the Cowboys’ players, who wasted no time in their preparation for the abbreviated season. UW still doesn’t know who its opening opponent will be -- the conference has yet to release a revised schedule -- but less than 24 hours after Thursday night’s announcement, the Cowboys held their first full practice, which was conducted in pods in an effort to physically space players out more, Bohl said.
UW isn’t exactly rushing things. Even though the Cowboys are just now starting fall camp, they will still get a full month's worth of practices in like usual before their first game assuming they don’t have to cancel any because of an outbreak of positive tests and subsequent contact tracing (Bohl said “a couple” of players who have tested positive for COVID-19 are nearing the end of their required quarantine).
Bohl said the Cowboys are still falling in line with the five-day acclimatization period to start camp that’s usually required by the NCAA. That means UW will practice one more day in helmets only and two in helmets and shoulder pads after that before donning full pads for the first time during its fifth practice.
Regardless of what it looks like, UW quarterback Sean Chambers said he’s just glad to be preparing for a season at all given where things stood in early August. At the time, Chambers, the incumbent after starting the first eight games last season, and senior defensive end Garrett Crall were asked by Bohl to break the news to their teammates that their fall season was canceled.
“The first thing that ran through my mind was it’s about time,” Chambers said in reference to hearing the news that the season was back on. “I think another emotion that ran through my body was I’m ready to go. I think we’ve been yearning to play. Watching other people and watching other colleges around the country play is just not a good feeling knowing we’re not playing.
"Now that we have a plan in place for us to play, I think it’s just going to be good feeling for us.”
The most important part of that plan was the Mountain West’s ability to secure rapid response testing amid a COVID-19 climate fraught with unknowns in regards to potential long-term health effects. The league has partnered with Quest Diagnostics to administer antigen tests to players, coaches and other on-field personnel three times per week in addition to a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test that any players who test positive will be required to take in order to confirm the result.
While it’s not a daily testing system that other conferences plan to use, it’s a more sensitive test the Mountain West believes will produce more accurate results.
“It’s really sensitive and really specific,” said Dr. Tony Islas, director of sports medicine at the University of Nevada. “It’s just a tiny fraction less (accurate) than a PCR test. We’re actually hedging our bets in our favor that we’ll catch a positive, and we’re confident that we’ll probably be able to kind of factor out those false negatives and false positives as well.”
Quest Executive Vice President Jim Davis said this specific test has a lower level of detection, which should produce more accurate results with less frequent testing.
“At those lower levels of detection, we can detect the virus earlier,” Davis said.
Chambers and linebacker Chad Muma both said they’re comfortable with the rapid testing plan, which is scheduled to begin at all member schools Oct. 11, a conference spokesman told the Star-Tribune. Mountain West Commissioner Craig Thompson said the league will absorb all of the testing costs, which he added is likely to run "well into the millions."
“And with our practice plan in general where we’re limiting exposure to other players,” Muma said. “I’m confident in what we’re doing, and I think my teammates as well are all very confident in the plan that’s set out for us.”
Still, the Cowboys aren’t expecting everything to be perfect as they embark on what will be an abnormal season. More than 20 college football games have already been postponed or canceled because of COVID-related issues, but unlike other leagues, the former isn’t an option for the Mountain West.
Playing an eight-game regular season and a conference championship game by Dec. 19 means teams won’t have bye weeks in which games could be rescheduled if needed. Thompson said he’s not expecting every team to play all the games on their schedule “just based on what we’ve seen the first three weeks of this season,” and UW athletic director Tom Burman conceded it’s not a guarantee as the number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise.
Bohl said he’s cautioned his players about how they’re spending their free time. Everyone agreed it’s on the players to be disciplined enough to limit their exposure to the virus when they’re not on campus.
“There’s only so much the coaches, strength staff and athletic trainers can do while we’re at the facility,” Muma said. “The biggest issue right now is just helping and policing our team outside of football, outside of our workouts and everything else. Just ensuring our own groups of housemates or our own position groups are doing the right things for the team right now.”
But Cowboys are back at least. It’s a starting point they will gladly take.
“I think we’ll be ready to go,” Chambers said.
Follow UW athletics beat writer Davis Potter on Twitter at @DavisEPotter.
