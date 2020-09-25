'It's about time': With rapid testing secured, Wyoming eager to give fall season a go

UW isn’t exactly rushing things. Even though the Cowboys are just now starting fall camp, they will still get a full month's worth of practices in like usual before their first game assuming they don’t have to cancel any because of an outbreak of positive tests and subsequent contact tracing (Bohl said “a couple” of players who have tested positive for COVID-19 are nearing the end of their required quarantine).

Bohl said the Cowboys are still falling in line with the five-day acclimatization period to start camp that’s usually required by the NCAA. That means UW will practice one more day in helmets only and two in helmets and shoulder pads after that before donning full pads for the first time during its fifth practice.

Regardless of what it looks like, UW quarterback Sean Chambers said he’s just glad to be preparing for a season at all given where things stood in early August. At the time, Chambers, the incumbent after starting the first eight games last season, and senior defensive end Garrett Crall were asked by Bohl to break the news to their teammates that their fall season was canceled.