It's time for Wyoming coach Craig Bohl, Cowboys to dream bigger than 7-6 seasons

TUCSON, Arizona – The Bronze Boot is a beautiful trophy to own.

But beating Colorado State is not exactly a crowning achievement these days.

Wyoming needs to make a New Year’s resolution for 2023: Get serious about bringing a Mountain West championship to Laramie.

Craig Thompson’s 24-year run as the conference’s commissioner ended without having to hand the hardware to Dana Dimel, Vic Koenning, Joe Glenn or Dave Christensen.

Craig Bohl is still on the clock. The 64-year-old still has two years remaining on his contract, which will pay him a salary of $1.7 million in 2023 and 2024.

In his ninth year at North Dakota State, Bohl won the first of his three consecutive FCS national championships.

It looked like his ninth season at UW was going to be a special campaign following the dramatic 14-13 victory over the Rams on Nov. 12 in Fort Collins.

Then the excruciating last-second loss to Boise State took the air out of the balloon as Border War hero Jayden Clemons came crashing back down to earth. The 30-0 drubbing at Fresno State created even more frustration in the locker room. Titus Swen was kicked off the team. A handful of key starters entered the transfer portal.

And the Cowboys came up short against Ohio during Friday's 30-27 overtime defeat in the Arizona Bowl.

It was an unpalatable result for the hordes of UW fans that continue to support the program without much return in the emotional and financial investment.

“I can’t say enough about this football team. I personally enjoyed coaching them,” Bohl said. “There’s a lot to work with in the future. That will come.”

In fairness, all 7-6 seasons are not created equal when you examine the circumstances surrounding the mediocrity.

Last year’s finish, despite crushing Kent State in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl, was a massive disappointment for a veteran UW squad built to contend. Several of the high-profile transfers had one foot out the door before Bohl’s French fry bath on the blue turf.

It was a winter of discontent that forced Bohl to do some soul-searching.

As a result of the attrition and fielding one of the youngest teams in the FBS, this year’s finish feels different. The team was connected. Bohl made an effort to engage with players. Super seniors passed on their passion for the Pokes with the next generation.

There were genuine tears of joy and sorrow shed during a bumpy ride with some memorable wins and agonizing losses.

The Cowboys exceeded outside expectations.

“The guys that are here who are really committed to Wyoming, I love them,” Bohl said.

Unfortunately, UW gave off a small-time football program vibe after losing to a Mid-American opponent in a game that was only available via streaming.

Bohl’s postgame press conference was limited to about 11 minutes by bowl officials. And UW did not find a way to make any players available to the media outside the losing locker room.

In this new era, where some players are looking for name, image and likeness deals and Power 5 programs are tampering without any fear of NCAA punishment, it would be a smart idea to let the Cowboys ride for their own brand with as much exposure as possible.

One prominent UW booster made this comment to the Star-Tribune when told the players had been muted after the Arizona Bowl:

“It was a good game. A lot of guys played well. A lot more played their hearts out. Some played their last game. Would have loved to hear their thoughts.”

Even though there will likely be more Pokes headed to the portal, a solid foundation is in place.

Only two of the 22 starters in the Arizona Bowl – left tackle Eric Abojei and left guard Zach Watts – were seniors officially hanging up the gold jerseys for the last time.

Andrew Peasley will be back at quarterback, which is good and bad news.

As Dave Portnoy noted during the Barstool broadcast, UW’s veteran quarterback was “terrible” for a long stretch of the game before delivering a clutch drive to set up redshirt freshman running back Jordon Vaughn’s go-ahead touchdown late in the first quarter.

“That’s the kind of guy I can ride with,” Portnoy said.

If Tim Polasek can dial up more scripts like the one Peasley executed in the first quarter, perhaps the offense can take a step forward next fall.

The offensive line is still going to be a strength. Northern Illinois transfer Harrison Waylee will join the running back rotation expected to include Vaughn, Dawaiian McNeely and D.Q. James.

Treyton Welch will lead a deep tight end room. Alex Brown proved to be a capable deep threat in the passing game – although Peasley threw a bad interception when he could have led Brown inside for a game-changing touchdown – late in the season. Wyatt Wieland and Will Pelissier are solid possession receivers. And there are a lot of potential targets in the portal.

“I really commend Coach Polasek and our offensive coaches staying in the fight,” Bohl said. “I commend our players for staying poised and believing. Then we came back and answered with that touchdown.”

The defense was unable to hold the lead as Ohio tied the score with a late field goal before CJ Harris’ game-winning touchdown pass in overtime.

UW gave up 385 yards of total offense, but cornerback Kolbey Taylor was ejected for targeting before breaking a sweat and standout defensive linemen Cole Godbout and Jordan Bertagnole limped off the field during crunch time.

All 11 defensive starters, including tackling machine Easton Gibbs and pass rushing fiends DeVonne Harris and Braden Siders, could return next season. The coaching staff also plans to add some reinforcements via the transfer portal.

“We had our seniors talk to our group and they had some meaningful words to say,” Bohl said. “Football is a hard game and these guys stuck it out and they really were committed. That rubbed off on other guys that practiced and how we played and the resiliency.”

Bohl didn’t want to talk about the 2023 season after the game.

Maybe because the Border War isn’t even one of the marquee games on a daunting slate that includes home games against Texas Tech, Appalachian State and Fresno State and road games at Texas, Air Force and Boise State.

A 10- or 11-win season could lead to a New Year’s Six bowl invitation. And in 2024 a MW championship could mean getting access to the 12-team playoff.

It’s time for Bohl to start dreaming big or give himself the retirement boot.