LARAMIE – The agonizing moment still haunts Sabastian Harsh in his sleep.

Wyoming head coach Craig Bohl and his staff were effusive in their praise of the talented defensive end throughout the 2022 fall camp.

Harsh’s development and dominance was one of the reasons why the Pokes were bullish on the potential of the pass rush, despite losing Garrett Crall to graduation and some big-name defensive ends to the portal.

But four days before the opener at Illinois, Harsh went down in excruciating pain during a "wild rep" in practice.

When the screaming stopped, the sophomore from Scottsbluff, Nebraska, was diagnosed with a broken kneecap that ended Harsh's season before it began.

“I don’t quite know if I’m over it yet,” Harsh said after returning to the field for Tuesday’s first spring practice. “I still think about it a lot, still have nightmares, bad thoughts.”

Harsh said doctors placed pins and wire in his injured left knee and stabilized it with a cast. The 6-foot-3, 242-pound former high school quarterback hobbled around on crutches throughout the fall while watching some of his friends emerge as high-level Mountain West defensive ends.

DeVonne Harris finished with 56 tackles, 13.0 tackles for loss, 8.0 sacks and would have returned a fumble for a game-winning touchdown if Boise State quarterback Taylen Green wasn’t so fast.

Braden Siders added 44 tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss and 7.0 sacks to the young rotation.

Watching the Pokes finish 19th in the FBS in sacks was bittersweet for Harsh.

“I was proud of them, super happy for them. Even when I went down, I knew we had some dogs coming up. I still knew we had players that could fill the position and I trusted in them,” Harsh said. “At the same time, it was like, dang, I wish I was out there with them. They handled it in a really professional way. Obviously, it was really emotional for me, but I didn’t want them to shy away from the challenge. They took it, grasped it and ran with it.”

Now Harsh is running with the defense again. He was cleared by doctors last week, but coaches are limiting his reps hoping to make the comeback trail less steep.

“They want me to be sore at the end of spring ball not the beginning,” Harsh said.

UW will need Harsh to replace the production of Oluwaseyi Omotosho, who had 46 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks in 11 games last season before transferring to Oregon State.

New defensive ends coach Brian Hendricks has been impressed with the trio of Harsh, Harris and Siders, which the former UW linebacker inherited from Marty English, his retired mentor.

“Those three really have shown through past experience, but also this first practice, that they’re flashing,” Hendricks said. “With that experience under their belt and also the confidence, this spring will be really big for them to take another step. I think last year was just the tip of the iceberg for them.

“They’re hungry, they’re wired the right way, they train, and they compete like a Wyoming Cowboy should. So that really excites me. They’re awesome young men.”

Another promising defensive end, Keelan Cox, is also competing again after suffering a season-ending hip injury during fall camp. The loquacious Alabama transfer spent many hours with Harsh in the training room last season.

“Having Keelan in there, especially in the same position group as me, it was really nice. I had someone to talk to, someone to relate to,” Harsh said. “Even (injured wide receiver) Gunner Gentry, having them in the weight room chilling with me, if I had something on my mind, if I was feeling a little emotional that day or down, I could talk to them, I could get that stuff off my mind.

“That’s probably the hardest part. Some days you don’t want to talk, but Keelan will make you talk and it’s hard not to share stuff with him.”

Bohl’s lofty expectations for Harsh are still there. UW’s 10th-year head coach noted there is work for him to do to get back to full speed ahead of the 2023 season.

“He’s still a little bit off,” Bohl said. “I thought he was a little bit rusty (Tuesday), but you can certainly see his athleticism. He’s very instinctive and it will be great to continue to have him go.”

Harsh said he was fortunate that none of the ligaments or tendons in his knee were damaged. After eight months on the sideline, the kneecap has healed and he is on the field living his dream again.

“Seeing my teammates here supporting me the whole way through, I was just ready to get back to playing football with them,” Harsh said. “I just could not wait and now that moment is here. I’m excited, I’m ready and I’ve got the fire.”

PHOTOS: University of Wyoming football 2022 spring practice University of Wyoming football University of Wyoming football University of Wyoming first day of practice University of Wyoming football University of Wyoming football University of Wyoming football University of Wyoming football University of Wyoming football University of Wyoming football University of Wyoming football University of Wyoming football University of Wyoming football University of Wyoming football University of Wyoming football University of Wyoming football University of Wyoming football University of Wyoming football University of Wyoming football University of Wyoming football University of Wyoming football University of Wyoming football University of Wyoming football University of Wyoming football University of Wyoming football